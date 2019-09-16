Recently, Universal released an eight-minute, in-universe Jurassic World short titled Battle at Big Rock. The short was directed by Colin Trevorrow, who helmed the first entry in this new trilogy, co-wrote last year's Fallen Kingdom and is set to direct Jurassic World 3. This wasn't just some cheesy little video to remind people that this franchise is still alive and well. It feels like a real entry in this series and directly sets up the events of the upcoming sequel.

The Battle At Big Rock short film takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom. We follow a family camping in Big Rock National Park, where dinosaurs are now living amongst humans, given how the previous movie ended. This family has a pretty intense encounter with several of these dinosaurs and it turns into an action-filled fight for their lives. The main dinos featured were the Nasutoceratops, which looks similar to a Triceratops. But the deadly Allosaurus was the main player here, as the family had to fend off this ferocious carnivore.

First and foremost, Universal, much like John Hammond when he cooked up Jurassic Park, spared no expense. This short has everything. Big set pieces, great acting, humor, surprising action, both CGI and big practical dinosaurs. They wanted to make an impression, and that they did. This offers us a glimpse of what life is going to be like for people in Jurassic World 3. Dinosaurs and humans must learn to co-exist. As we see in the short, that's going to be easier said than done. Perhaps Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant said it best.

"Dinosaurs and man, two species separated by 65 million years of evolution have just been suddenly thrown back into the mix together. How can we possibly have the slightest idea what to expect?"

While Colin Trevorrow has promised the next movie won't feature dinosaurs attacking cities, it's definitely going to feature everyday people interacting with these creatures in unique environments. Not just at a theme park. The end credits of Battle At Big Rock are perhaps the most telling. We see brief shots of a poor little girl being chased by several Compsognathus, or Compys, a Stegosaurus causing a major car accident while crossing the road and several men fishing, whilst a friendly, large herbivore drinks from the lake. The release of a couple of white doves doesn't end well at a wedding. Last, but not least, the Mosasaurus is seen leaping out of the water to eat a shark, which was also jumping out of the water to catch itself some dinner.

Related: Jurassic World 3 Won't Have Dinosaurs Attacking Cities

There are several other small details worth pointing out. The kids in this short aren't all that mesmerized by the dinosaurs at first. They've grown up in a world where these creatures have always existed. It's like seeing an elephant or bear, depending on one's geographic location. Unexpected? Sure, but not out of the realm of possibility. There is also some voice over at the beginning, which hints at the wild dinos proliferating in the wild. While not that many made it off of Isla Nublar before it was destroyed, life finds a way, as it were.

The central plot of the next movie hasn't been laid out, but this provides certain expectations. To borrow from Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm, it will be, in a word, chaos. Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael are penning the screenplay for the third entry, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard set to reprise their roles as Owen and Claire, respectively. Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. Be sure to check out Battle At Big Rock from the Jurassic World YouTube channel for yourself.