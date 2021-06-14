Details surrounding highly anticipated sequel Jurassic World: Dominion have slowly begun to emerge, and now director Colin Trevorrow has ascribed a very interesting description to Jurassic World 3, calling Dominion a James Bond-style "science thriller". Unlikely to have any of the dinos or even the main cast donning tuxedos and swigging martinis anytime soon, Trevorrow is instead referring to the globe-hopping nature of the movie, among other things.

"I'm sure it's no secret that we shot in the UK, we shot in British Columbia. We shot in Malta. And those are essentially representing our locations. There's another major location that I don't want to disclose just yet. But there's any environment you can imagine, ecological environment, physical environment that you can think of, it's represented in this movie, [because it] is a big globe-hopping adventure. It's got a little bit of Bourne and Bond and a bit of a spy movie thrown into it too. Spy movie, science thriller with dinosaurs."

While he does not give too much away, it certainly does sound like at least some of the characters in Jurassic World: Dominion will embark on some sort of secret agent-type endeavour, no doubt with ties to the continuing cloning experiments teased in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. And thus, a science thriller was born.

As well as introducing some James Bond and Bourne-esque escapades into proceedings, Jurassic World: Dominion will also bring franchise heroes Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ellie Sattler back into the prehistoric fray, with the characters played once again by Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern respectively. While more specific plot details currently remain under wraps, Trevorrow has recently assured Jurassic Park fans that the original trio will have a big part to play, rather than simply appearing in fleeting cameos.

"They are such big characters in the film. It's not a cameo," the filmmaker revealed. "They're in the whole movie, so I think it'll be difficult to market the film without revealing them because they're all over it. I think that their roles are just as big as Chris and Bryce's are. So it's really a story that is two parallel lines that are getting closer and closer together until they collide. The thing that I could do that would show the most respect to these characters is put them on an adventure together and not just have them sit around. I don't want them commenting on what's going on. I want him to be in it. So that's what we did."

The last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with several different species of dinosaur now let loose upon the world, making it likely that Jurassic World: Dominion will find the legacy characters brought in to help stop the prehistoric beasts, particularly the villainous Giganotosaurus, alongside Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for theatrical release on June 10, 2022, by Universal Pictures, with the movie set to be the culmination of the decade-spanning franchise. This comes to us from Collider.