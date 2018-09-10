Jurassic World 3 is happening and Bryce Dallas Howard has shared what the goal of that movie will be and her hopes for, what could very well be, the final movie in the franchise. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom just recently arrived on digital platforms and is set to make its way to Blu-ray/DVD later this month on September 18. In honor of that, Howard recently discussed a bit of what we can expect from the third movie in a recent interview. Here's what she had to say about it.

"In terms of the third movie, the goal overall is to bring the entire saga together. It'll be the sixth film at the end of the day. For me, what I'm most wanting, other than an undercut, is for there to be more characters from the earlier films."

Howard's undercut comment is in reference to a hairstyle she's lobbying to give her character. "I've been lobbying for Claire to get an undercut [radical hairstyle] and I think that's not going to happen. I don't think she's going to become an eco-terrorist." She said. Given the way that Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended up, it set up a pretty clear path, in terms of at least a rough plot, for Jurassic World 3. Spoilers ahead for those that haven't seen the movie, but it ends with the remaining dinosaurs that escaped the destruction of Isla Nublar roaming free in various parts of the world. It appears as though we're approaching some sort of Planet of the Apes situation.

Beyond that, thematically, it sounds like the hope is to have the next installment tie everything together and put a nice little bow on it. How that will be accomplished is another question altogether. Previously, Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World and will return to helm the third movie, said that it will be a "science thriller" and will be more in line with Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park.

This also isn't the first we've heard of a desire to bring some of the original characters back. Jeff Goldblum returned briefly as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World 2, but expressed interest in returning for the next installment. Laura Dern also stated previously that she would want to return as Ellie Sattler in the final movie, which is most likely going to be Jurassic World 3. If they both sign up, it would probably be much easier to get Sam Neill to agree to do one more appearance as Alan Grant.

Universal Pictures has dated Jurassic World 3 for release on June 11, 2021. Colin Trevorrow will co-write the screenplay with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising) who is a newcomer to the franchise. With the release date nearly three years away, it's likely we're going to have to wait a while to find out whether or not more of the original cast will actually come back. This news originated over at CinemaBlend.