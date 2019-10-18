Casting for Jurassic World 3 is officially underway as two new cast members have boarded the upcoming blockbuster sequel. DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie have both been cast in leading roles in the third entry in the sequel series. They join returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who are reprising their roles as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively.

According to a new report, DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie have both closed deals to star in Jurassic World 3. Details on their roles are being kept under lock and key right now, however, both are described as leads, so they won't be taking on bit parts. Wise and Athie are set to become major players in the franchise. They also join Jeff Goldblum, Larua Dern and Sam Neill, who will return as Ian Malcolm, Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant together for the first time since 1993's Jurassic Park. All three of them had appeared previously in various sequels, but never together. And it's already been revealed they will have major roles as well, so it won't just be glorified cameos.

DeWanda Wise and Mamoudou Athie are the first new cast members to join the sequel. Wise is known best for her role on Netflix's She's Gotta Have It. Some of Wise' other credits include The Twilight Zone, Shots Fired and Underground. This will be her first major role in a blockbuster movie. Athie has been on the rise and has starred in a wide variety of projects. He previously starred on Netflix's The Get Down as Grandmaster Flash and the series Sorry for Your Loss. Some of his movie credits include The Circle, Unicorn Store and The Front Runner.

Colin Trevorrow is set to direct Jurassic World 3, which doesn't have an official title yet. Trevorrow directed the first Jurassic World and co-wrote last year's sequel, Fallen Kingdom. J.A. Bayona helmed that entry. Trevorrow decided to return to direct the finale to the trilogy after parting ways with Lucasfilm over Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay for the upcoming installment alongside Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). Trevorrow also recently directed the live-action short, Battle at Big Rock, which takes place after the events of Fallen Kingdom and previews what life is going to be like out in the world now that dinosaurs are on the loose.

Plot details remain under wraps but given the ending of Fallen Kingdom, we'll be dealing with the consequences of dinosaurs and man learning to co-exist, as these creatures are no longer confined to a theme park on an island. Both prior entries in this sequel series have been incredibly successful, having grossed a combined $2.7 billion at the global box office. Jurassic World 3 is set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Variety.