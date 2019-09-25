Universal Pictures is officially bringing back original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum for Jurassic World 3, who will star alongside Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Original Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow returns to direct a script he wrote with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising, The Black Hole). The story comes from Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, both of which who co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow are back executive producing this new film as well.

During a fan screening of the 8-minute Jurassic World short film: Battle at Big Rock, actress Laura Dern herself revealed the news that she was returning to the franchise. Dern, Neill and Goldblum haven't been seen together in their original roles since Jurassic Park in 1993 which spawned a worldwide franchise that continues today, 25 years later. Jeff Goldblum reprised his role as Ian Malcolm in 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park and 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, while Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant were last seen in 2001's Jurassic Park III.

Related: Laura Dern Won't Say No to Jurassic World 3 Return

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended with the dinosaurs getting off the island and heading for civilization, and after experiencing what we saw in Battle at Big Rock, it makes sense that's where Jurassic World 3 will pick up. The Battle at Big Rock short takes place one year after the events of the last Jurassic World film in Big Rock National Park, where dinosaurs are now living in our world. The story follows a family of four whose encounter with these wild animals becomes a terrifying fight for survival.

With such a dire world-threatening situation that civilization has now been thrust into, it makes sense they would rally the support of the original Jurassic Park dino crisis team. Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are back into the mix to help figure out how to solve this disaster. Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) won't be saving the world by themselves this time.

The Jurassic Park franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and has grossed more than $5 billion collectively at the worldwide box office. Jurassic World 3 will cause a global impact tremor in theaters on June 11, 2021.

When the whole world's gone prehistoric, you call in the experts. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are all set to reprise their legendary roles in the third chapter of the @JurassicWorld saga.



https://t.co/DOPJ1uZUAt — Amblin (@amblin) September 25, 2019