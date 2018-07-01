Two of the original Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern may return to the franchise for Jurassic World 3, according to director Colin Trevorrow. Jeff Goldblum returned to the series this year in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and Trevorrow thinks it is now time for Neill and Dern to step back into the Jurassic franchise.

In the original Jurassic Park, Sam Neill and Laura Dern starred as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler, respectively. Neill and Dern both returned in Jurassic Park III, with Neill returning to star and Dern only making a cameo. Perhaps it is time for the stars who started this franchise to return to the spotlight in the third installment of the Jurassic World movies.

Despite telling its own new stories, the Jurassic World movies have done a great job at acknowledging the original Jurassic Park franchise. Not only did the movies take place on the same island as the original Jurassic Park, with a number of the same dinosaurs, but a number of the original characters even returned for the series. BD Wong's Dr. Wu appeared in both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and, as already mentioned, Jeff Goldblum returned as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

In an interview with MTV, director Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World and is returning to direct Jurassic World 3, revealed that he would love to see Sam Neill and Laura Dern return to the franchise in the next installment. Here is what he had to say.

"We felt like [Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom] was Malcolm's return. This was his... let him have his moment. I feel that way about everyone, especially Laura [Dern], in that she never got to have her own movie. That identified as being something that's important. I feel like this moment with Goldblum, because he had this very clear set of ethical questions that he was able to pose for everyone, we just wanted to put the spotlight on him."

While this is absolutely not a definitive confirmation that either Neill or Dern will return to the franchise, it does keep us hopeful that we will see Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler return to the series once again. Based on the ending of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, it wouldn't be too hard to explain their involvement in the next story. As opposed to the previous movies, this time the Jurassic dinosaurs will be coming to the heroes, rather than the heroes going to the dinosaurs.

Though this news from MTV should clearly be taken with a grain of salt, considering that Jurassic World 3 is still in its early stages of development, we should expect to see a least a couple original characters return to the Jurassic franchise. Even seeing more of Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm would be a real treat for Jurassic Park fans. We will see how many original characters do return for ourselves when Jurassic World 3 hits theaters in June 2021.