It recently was confirmed that the original trio of Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern will return for Jurassic World 3 as Ian Malcolm, Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler, respectively. Now, director Colin Trevorrow has opened up a bit about uniting these characters once again for the first time in more than 25 years. It turns out this is something he's put a lot of thought into, in terms of how to execute it.

Jeff Goldblum returned briefly as Malcolm in last year's Fallen Kingdom. However, we haven't seen Sam Neill or Laura Dern in the franchise since Jurassic Park III back in 2001. Many were wondering why the trio didn't come back for the first Jurassic World and Colin Trevorrow, who directed the movie, had a pretty reasonable answer for that in a recent interview. Here's what he had to say about it.

"We'd have had to come up with a reason why Ellie, Malcolm and Grant all went to the theme park on the exact same day it broke down, again. The next film allows the legacy characters to be a part of the story in an organic way. Emily Carmichael and I call it 'Jurassic Park VI,' because it is."

Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising) is set to co-write the screenplay with Colin Trevorrow. This isn't the first time he's called the movie Jurassic Park 6, as opposed to Jurassic World 3. Whether or not that will make its way into the official title, whenever that's revealed, remains to be seen. But with Ellie, Ian and Alan all coming back, it would make a little sense to bring back the JP branding.

As for why now is the time to bring the trio back? The world has changed a lot. Fallen Kingdom and the recent short Battle at Big Rock have shown us what it's like to have dinosaurs out in the real world with humans. It's scary. Undoubtedly, these three will have something to say about it. Colin Trevorrow explains it will be a collaboration with the actors.

"You start asking the most basic questions: who are these people now? What do they make of the new world they're living in, and how do they feel about being part of its history? Ultimately it will be in collaboration with the actors. They know and love these characters. We'll do it together."

DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It) and Mamoudou Athie (The Front Runner) were recently cast in lead roles in the upcoming sequel. Regardless of one's personal thoughts on the recent entries in the long-running dino-centric movie series, they've been tremendously successful. Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom grossed a combined $2.7 billion at the global box office. With that, a third entry was guaranteed to happen. But it at least sounds like the filmmakers are trying to bring things full circle. Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. This news comes to us via Empire.