Jurassic World 3 required 40,000 COVID tests during the course of filming. Safety was of utmost importance while making the long-awaited sequel. The public health crisis is still happening all over the world, with cases spiking every day. The fact that Colin Trevorrow and crew were able to complete the movie with only a few setbacks is a pretty amazing feat. Millions of dollars were spent on unprecedented safety protocols, which included keeping the entire cast and crew inside an isolated bubble.

Colin Trevorrow looked back at the production over the weekend and noted, "I'm not sure I can put it into words. It has been remarkable. Our crew and our cast has been so resilient. All producers have worked around the clock to make it the best it can be. It has been inspiring." Within the 40,000 COVID-19 tests, only .25% came back positive, which is 100. Some of which were false positives and the others that were actual positive results were sent back to quarantine.

Jurassic World: Dominion took 18 months to complete and it was the first major movie to get back to work after the pandemic took hold in March of this year. Universal commissioned the private medical facility called Your Doctor in order to manage the entire production's safety requirements. The studio believes that the COVID testing was the "backbone" of their safety protocols, which more than likely made the cast and crew feel safe while getting back to work with each other during such an uncertain time. Professional sports like basketball, football, and baseball have all figured out way to get back to work in a pretty safe bubble environment.

In addition to the 40,000 COVID tests, Universal set up a policed "Greenzone" for the shooting as all cast and crew were temperature-tested every day. "Two walk-through temperature testing stations were built at each end of Pinewood Studios with capacity of 1,000 crew over two hours, and each test station had a compliment of doctors, nurses and isolation booths." It seems that the studio did not cut any corners when preparing to get Jurassic World: Dominion back on track. With that being said, it will be interesting to see what the movie theater landscape looks like when it's time to release the movie.

It is believed Universal spent nearly $8 million on all of the safety protocols for Jurassic World: Dominion. Colin Trevorrow makes it sound like they were all able to have a pretty good time while being stuck together for so long. "We lived together, ate together, told stories, shared our fears and hopes, played Frisbee on the lawn... there was a lot of laughter at a time when it has been hard to find things to laugh about," explains Trevorrow. The director will reconnect with his family next, before diving into the post-production process, which will likely take up a lot of time. Deadline was the first to reveal the intense safety measures that went into making Jurassic World: Dominion during a pandemic.