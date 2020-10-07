The release schedule dates of major Hollywood movies continue to undergo massive delays. The latest production to shift the release date back is Jurassic World: Dominion from Universal Studios, which has postponed its release by exactly a year from June 11, 2021, to June 10, 2022. The Director of the movie Colin Trevorrow took to Twitter to announce the delay.

For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then. pic.twitter.com/vnGzhHs4nR — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) October 6, 2020

Along with the announcement, Trevorrow also debuted a new Jurassic World 3 poster for his film, which has the iconic T-Rex silhouette encased in yellow amber, a callback to the original Jurassic Park movies where mosquitoes preserved in amber containing dinosaur blood become the basis for the creation of modern dinos.

News of the Jurassic World: Dominion delay comes less than three months after filming resumed. This was after almost half a year of inactivity brought about by the global lockdown. The cast and crew of the project appeared to be in high spirits as they posted photos from the sets on social media, and spoke about how great it was to get back to work again.

Even then, there were rumblings of stray cases of infection on set doing the rounds of the internet, which Universal strenuously denied. Instead, hype was created around the prospect of the return of Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum as their characters from the original Jurassic Partk trilogy alongside Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Recently, Trevorrow had revealed why making the latest film in the franchise excited him more than working on the previous two Jurassic World movies.

"This is the movie that I've been waiting to make, from the beginning. It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble and that element and the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now is very exciting. I'm having the time of my life."

Jurassic World: Dominion has been directed by Colin Trevorrow and produced by Frank Marshall. The film features a lead cast of Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Isabelle Sermon, and B.D. Wong. It is set to be released on June 10, 2022.