The cast of Jurassic World 3 continues to expand ahead of production, as Dichen Lachman has signed on to enter the dino-filled universe. The third entry in the revamped version of the long-running franchise, and the sixth installment overall, is being directed by Colin Trevorrow, who previously helmed Jurassic World and is coming back to finish what he started. With filming just around the corner, he's filling out the ensemble, and Lachman is the latest addition.

According to a new report, Dichen Lachman has signed on for an unspecified role in Jurassic World 3. Lachman is known for her work on TV shows such as Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Netflix's Altered Carbon. Lachman has also had recurring roles on The 100, Animal Kingdom, Dollhouse, Supergirl and Shameless. She hasn't done too much on the movie side of things, but the actress is set to star in Bad Therapy, which has finished filming. Jurassic World 3 will mark her first appearance in a major franchise movie.

Other new cast members making their way to the world of Jurassic Park for the first time include Mamoudou Athie (The Front Runner, Underwater) and DeWanda Wise (Someone Great, She's Gotta Have It). Plenty of familiar faces will be in on the action as well, with Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard returning as Owen and Claire, respectively. It was also recently confirmed that Jake Johnson will be back as Lowery, with Omar Sy returning as Barry, both of whom we first met in Jurassic World. The main attraction is that Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will all be back as Alan, Ellie and Ian for the first time since the original 1993 Steven Spielberg classic.

While the studio isn't sharing plot details yet, given the way that 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ended, we know the sequel will be dealing with the ramifications of dinosaurs being let loose on the world alongside humans. This was the focus of last year's live-action short Battle at Big Rock, which showed us how chaotic that will be. Colin Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay alongside series newcomer Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). Though, Trevorrow did say previously that it won't revolve around dinosaurs attacking cities.

2015's Jurassic World proved to be a tremendously successful revival of the franchise. After laying dormant for 14 years following the release of 2001's Jurassic Park III, the movie grossed $1.67 billion at the box office, making it one of the highest-grossing movies ever. Fallen Kingdom fell off a bit, bringing in $1.3 billion, but that was more than enough to ensure this third entry would happen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. This news comes to us via Deadline.