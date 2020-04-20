Director Colin Trevorrow has shared a new set photo from Jurassic World 3, officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion. Production was forced to shut down on the upcoming sequel shortly after it began filming. There is no word on when it will get back up and running, but in the meantime, Trevorrow has offered a small glimpse behind the scenes, and the filmmaker is teasing that we will see dinosaurs in the snow.

Recently, a social media challenge surfaced that encourages creatives within the entertainment landscape to share a photo of themselves on the job. In this case, Colin Trevorrow decided to share a photo of himself behind the camera filming the upcoming blockbuster. As we can see, the landscape is covered in snow, much like several previous photos shared from the set. This heavily suggests we're going to see prehistoric beasts in the snow for the first time in the history of the franchise. Trevorrow shared the photo with the following caption.

"To all professionals in the film, television, entertainment and arts world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a pic."

The other important element of this photo is the return of Isabella Sermon. The actress was introduced to viewers in 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as Maisie Lockwood, the supposed granddaughter of James Cromwell's Benjamin Lockwood, John Hammond's former partner. Only later do we come to find out that she was, instead, a clone of her late mother, Lockwood's daughter. Maisie was also responsible for letting the surviving dinosaurs out into the open.

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps at this point, but the sequel will indeed see dinosaurs out in the world living alongside humans. No longer confined to Isla Nublar, these creatures will be free to explore other parts of the world. Places where there is snow, for example. We got a small taste of what dinosaurs and humans co-existing will look like in last year's live-action short Battle at Big Rock, which Colin Trevorrow also directed. The Jurassic World 3 screenplay was co-written by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising).

The cast includes Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda. Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie serve as newcomers. The most appealing things for longtime fans is that Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will all be back as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm together for the first time since the original Jurassic Park. For now, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. However, that date could shift as a result of the production delay.