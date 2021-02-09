Sam Neill has shed some new light on Jurassic World 3, aka Jurassic World: Dominion. The upcoming sequel will see Neill return to the role of Alan Grant for the first time since Jurassic Park III in 2001. As the actor tells it, this is going to be a big movie in just about every way a movie can be big.

The 73-year-old actor is currently promoting his new movie Rams. During a recent interview, the subject of Dominion came up. Sam Neill compared director Colin Trevorrow to Steven Spielberg, who directed the original 1993 blockbuster classic, while also revealing just how massive the movie is going to be. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's going be a big film. [Director] Colin Trevorrow has that childlike sense of wonder, playfulness and inventiveness that [Steven] Spielberg has. We really shot a six-hour movie. We were all very gung-ho... Hopefully, there'll be thousands of massive cinemas ready for it because it's a big film for big audiences," said Sam Neill.

That is not to say the movie will, in the end, be six hours long. But it does mean they shot a whole bunch of footage. As for Alan Grant, Neill promises that we will be catching up with the same character, just in a different world.

"Same character, but different world, different times. Dr. Grant and Dr. Sattler haven't seen each other for some time, so you'll see how that pans out."

As Sam Neill mentions, he will reunite with Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, with Jeff Goldblum also reprising his role as Ian Malcolm. It will be the first time all three of them have been together since the original Jurassic Park. Colin Trevorrow has also promised that they have prominent roles in the movie. It isn't just glorified cameos. Chris Pratt will return as Owen Grady as well, with Bryce Dallas Howard back as Claire Dearing.

Jurassic World 3 was one of the first movies to be completed following the Hollywood shutdown. It involved quarantining the entire cast and crew, lots of testing and inflating the budget. But they got it done. Sam Neill says it only served to enrich the experience, as it brought everyone closer together.

"It was somewhere between rehab, summer camp and Easter break [laughs]. We were compulsorily in each other's company and much richer for it. If we were shooting in L.A., we'd go off to our different caves every night, but we got to know each other so much better. I never felt less than privileged to be in work last year. So many people haven't had a sniff of a job for over a year and I can imagine how frightfully depressing that is and how much anxiety it must induce."

Plot details for the sequel remain largely under wraps. It will be dealing with the fallout from Fallen Kingdom, with dinosaurs now living out in the world among humans. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. This news comes to us viaVariety.