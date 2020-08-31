While fans await the arrival of Jurassic World 3, returning star Jeff Goldblum has decided to give fans a little tease of what they can expect from the upcoming sequel. In a recent interview, the actor offered a taste of a scene from Dominion involving himself and his Jurassic Park co-stars Sam Neill and Laura Dern.

"The first thing that we shot ... it was a scene with me, and Laura Dern and Sam Neill and we were - I can't tell you much - but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space."

Jeff Goldblum then revealed a few more details about the scene, and it sounds like the three intrepid scientists are going to find themselves in a very familiar life-or-death type of situation that they would have probably preferred to avoid.

"You'll see - it's a mystery you'll solve when you see [the movie.] The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by - I can't even tell you - a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you've never seen before. We saw some amazing things. We were acting in a life and death situation. We think it might be the last moments of our lives and we're all bonding with each other in an emotional and somewhat hilarious way."

It was revealed last fall that Jurassic World: Dominion would see the return of original characters Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler, played once again by Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern respectively, and from the vague description of this scene, it certainly does not sound like they will just be advising from the side-lines.

Goldblum also revealed recently that the three Jurassic Park characters will be featured in the movie quite prominently, rather than the mere cameo appearance many fans had feared. "We're quarantining right now in England because we're shooting this Jurassic World: Dominion," Goldblum said of their return to filming. "We've been here about a month and I'll be here till the end of October, shooting this with Lauren Dern and Sam Neill, and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow is the great writer/director of this. It's got a lot of people. I bet you know some of these other people. Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Dichen Lachman, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda. It's gonna be good."

The last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with several different species of dinosaur being smuggled off the Jurassic World island for a black-market auction which, of course, ends badly. With the dinosaurs now let loose upon the world, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, along with Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler, with the gang all working together to help stop the prehistoric beasts.

Jurassic World: Dominion is being directed by Colin Trevorrow and is scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. This comes to us from Insider.