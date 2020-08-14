Much like Avengers: Endgame before it, the upcoming Jurassic World 3 is bringing back everybody. From Chris Pratt's Owen Grady to Sam Neill's Alan Grant, the sequel will excitingly see characters from across the franchise come together to take on the dinosaur threat. One character that may be missing though is Jurassic World's Lowery Cruthers, played by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Jake Johnson.

Jake Johnson recently revealed that he was supposed to head over to the UK where production is based, but then the production was halted. Now, he may find himself in a scheduling conflict with his ABC series Stumptown.

"I was getting ready to go out and then this [situation] hit and so everything got pushed and the schedule got rearranged, and now we're trying to figure it out because obviously I'm in Stumptown and we're going into Season 2 of that. So, we're figuring out the scheduling and how and if we can make it work. But Colin Trevorrow, the director, is a good friend, we're old friends and we've been talking a lot and we're trying to figure out how to do it."

Johnson's Jurassic Park fanboy character was one of the highlights of the first Jurassic World, providing a humorous edge along with his wide-eyed delight at the wonder of the dino-park. A metatextual nod to the franchise's devoted fanbase, it would be a real shame if he was absent from the ensemble cast of Dominion.

"It's funny because Colin and I had the same talk where we said everything is getting really tricky but there's something we don't wanna just throw away. If this is the big finale and everybody's coming back, there would be something amiss if Lowery didn't at least make an appearance."

Should be return, Johnson has offered up some ideas as to where he wanted the character to have ended up since the events of the first Jurassic World.

"At one point I pitched that he has like a huge ponytail now and he's got like an army jacket and he's kind of going through some PTSD of what he lived through. I wanted the 70s glasses and he's always smoking a cigarette, but luckily Colin said no so we'll see what happens (laughs). I was like, 'Man I think he should be tatted up from the ankles to the ears, he saw a dinosaur attack!'"

While it was rumored that the third Jurassic World movie would be the last entry in the series, producer Frank Marshall recently cleared things up with a definitive "no." Marshall then offered a little more detail saying, "It's the start of a new era... The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope."

2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom involves several of the creatures being smuggled off the island for a black-market auction which, of course, ends terribly. With the dinosaurs now let loose upon the world, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the likes of Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant, Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, and Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler being brought back into the fray to help stop the prehistoric beasts.

Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled for release on 11 June 2021. This comes to us from Collider.