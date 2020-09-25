At least one character from the history of the franchise is not returning for Jurassic World 3. Or, at the very least, she hasn't been asked yet. This, according to Julianne Moore, who recently revealed that she has not been contacted to reprise her role as Sarah Harding in the upcoming sequel.

Julianne Moore is currently promoting her new movie The Glorias. During a recent interview, she was asked about the possibility of returning in Jurassic World: Dominion as her character from the first sequel, 1997's The Lost World. As Moore tells it, she hasn't been approached but is happily willing to dance with dinosaurs once again, provided the opportunity. Here's what she had to say about it.

"Yeah, Sarah Harding. Maybe she's not done yet. I don't know. But no one has approached me. That's ok! But if they did? Yeah, sure! Of course, of course!"

Sarah Harding was introduced in The Lost World: Jurassic Park, the direct sequel to 1993's Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg directed the follow-up, which introduces Isla Sorna, aka Site B. This is another island that John Hammond and InGen used to raise the dinosaurs before bringing them to Isla Nublar. Harding was sent to Site B to document the creatures as part of a mission that goes terribly wrong. Harding was also the girlfriend of Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm. We haven't seen Sarah Harding in the years since.

As for Jurassic World 3, it has already been confirmed that the original trio of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm will be returning in a significant capacity. Chris Pratt, who will be returning once again as Owen Grady, previously likened the movie to Avengers: Endgame, saying that "everyone" is in it. So we can expect to see other familiar faces beyond Alan, Ellie and Ian. There is reason to believe that Joseph Mazzello may reprise his role as Tim, for example. With that, it wouldn't be out of the realm of possibility to have Julianne Moore return.

That said, if she hasn't been contacted yet, it seems unlikely that Sarah Harding will be returning in the movie. But there could be more opportunities down the road. Not only did the animated Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous recently launch on Netflix, but producer Frank Marshall revealed earlier this year that the franchise isn't ending. Rather, the upcoming sequel will be the "start of a new era."

Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World, is returning to helm the sequel. He wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael. Filming has been underway for the past several weeks following the shutdown earlier this year. Plot details are being kept closely guarded but it will involve dinosaurs being out in the real world, given what happened at the end of 2018's Fallen Kingdom. We got a brief glimpse of how chaotic that can be in the live-action short Battle at Big Rock. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. This news comes to us via Collider.