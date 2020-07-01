The original Jurassic Park trio, Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm, will have a big role to play in Jurassic World 3. This, according to Sam Neill, who is set to reprise his iconic role for the first time since Jurassic Park III in 2001. But, more importantly, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will share the screen with him together for the first time in nearly three decades.

Sam Neill is currently promoting his new movie Ride Like a Girl. During a recent interview, the actor was asked about his return in Jurassic World: Dominion. Specifically, he was asked if it was more of a cameo, or something more significant. Neill was quick to confirm that his role is sizable. Here's what Neill had to say about it.

"We're all the way through the film, Jeff Goldblum, and me, and Laura [Dern]... They're dear friends and I'm delighted to be back working with them. And, more than that, we'll be living in the same joint for three or four months. So that's going to be fun. And everybody loves Chris and Bryce as well, so I think we'll be a very happy bunch."

Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed last year that Alan, Ellie and Ian were all returning. His initial comments echoed what Sam Neill is saying here, suggesting that they wouldn't just be glorified Jurassic Park cameos. It was recently confirmed that the sequel was set to resume filming in the U.K. following the production shutdown that went into effect in March. Neill also commented on that, saying that he hopes to be heading to the set shortly. Neill also expressed his general excitement.

"We're rearing to go and very excited about being back at work. I probably won't be running quite as fast as I was 27 years ago [laughs]. Short bursts."

Plot details for Jurassic World 3 are largely being kept under wraps for now. What we know for sure is that it will be dealing with the ramifications of dinosaurs being out in the real world alongside humans, given what happened at the end of 2018's Fallen Kingdom. Chris Pratt, who is returning as Owen Grady, also compared the movie to Avengers: Endgame, saying that "everyone" is in it. That was backed up by a recent bit of casting news, which revealed that actor Campbell Scott will be playing Dodgson, who briefly, but memorably appeared in the original Jurassic Park.

Colin Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie round out the cast. At present, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. Whether or not Universal Pictures will be able to stick to that date remains to be seen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Yahoo.