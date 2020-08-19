Jurassic World 3 has been forced to adjust its filming plans in Malta after several members of the crew tested positive for coronavirus. The upcoming sequel was the first major Hollywood blockbuster to resume filming following the widespread production shutdown that went into effect earlier this year. That came with a rigorous set of safety standards and practices to minimize risk. But that risk can never go down to zero in the current landscape.

According to multiple reports, four members of the crew have tested positive and are now being quarantined. There has also been an outbreak in Malta, where the production had planned to shoot some sequences. Instead, the second unit team will be heading to the country, while the first unit will film elsewhere. This means main Jurassic cast members such as Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Neill will not be heading to Malta. A spokesperson for Universal Pictures had this to say in a statement.

"'Jurassic World: Dominion' will have a significant presence in Malta with a second unit crew shooting there from the end of August through to September. Working with an abundance of caution as we have done throughout this production, first unit will no longer shoot in Malta to keep our presence on the ground to a minimum. We'd like to thank the Maltese Government and Film Commission for all their support and we look forward to a successful shoot in this beautiful country."

The second unit typically works alongside the first unit on a film set, often filming action scenes with stunt performers or getting pickup shots that don't require the core actors. Jurassic World: Dominion had originally begun filming in February, only to be shut down two weeks into production. Universal hatched a plan to get things up and running again, which involves a 107-page safety manual. Still, even with the precautions in place, those working on movies right now are taking on a certain level of risk, as evidenced by this situation. Though Universal says nobody has become seriously ill.

Plot details for the movie are largely being kept under wraps right now. Colin Trevorrow, who directed the first Jurassic World, is back behind the camera. He co-wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael. The original trio of Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) are reuniting for the first time since Jurassic Park in 1993. Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie also star.

What we know for sure is that the movie will deal with dinosaurs out in the real world now that Isla Nublar has been wiped off the map. A recent set photo also suggested that the sequel will deal with Isla Sorna, aka Site B, where much of The Lost World and Jurassic Park III took place. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.