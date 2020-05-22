Jurassic World 3 isn't going to be the end of the franchise. According to producer Frank Marshall, in some ways, it is just the beginning. The sequel had been filming back in February and early March for a few weeks, under the direction of Colin Trevorrow, before the widespread production shutdown kicked in. Given that this is the end of the sequel trilogy, it had been assumed this would be the end of the dino-centric series. Marshall begs to differ.

Frank Marshall was recently promoting his new documentary Laurel Canyon. During an interview, he was asked if the sequel, which is officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion, would be the end for the franchise. Marshall answered, rather simply with "no." The producer then offered a bit more insight, explaining that this is the begging of a new era, given what happened at the end of 2018's Fallen Kingdom. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's the start of a new era... The dinosaurs are now on the mainland amongst us, and they will be for quite some time, I hope."

As fans of the movies may recall, Fallen Kingdom saw Isla Nublar, the site where John Hammond's dream of having a dinosaur-filled amusement park was born, was wiped off the map by a massive volcanic eruption. A number of the creatures were smuggled off the island for a black-market auction. As one might imagine, that didn't go well and the dinosaurs escaped. Ultimately, they were let loose upon the world, which helped tee up the events of the upcoming sequel. We got a glimpse of what this new world order will look like in last year's live-action short Battle at Big Rock.

Frank Marshall seems confident that this will leave the door open for further storytelling in the future. The question is, what shape will this take? We know that Netflix has an animated series set within the franchise titled Camp Cretaceous set to arrive later this year. Rumors have also persisted that a live-action TV show is in some stage of development, though that has yet to be confirmed. It could also mean more movies. Either way, it seems the Jurassic Park universe will expand, not conclude. And it's easy to see why, from the studio's perspective.

Universal Pictures has made a boatload of cash from this franchise since its inception in 1993. To date, across five movies, the series has grossed $5 billion at the global box office. Not to mention the revenue from merchandise, home video sales, streaming/cable rights and theme park attractions. If there are indeed further stories to tell, why stop the money train from rolling? But let's not get too ahead of ourselves. Jurassic World: Dominion, which is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 11, 2021, needs to happen first. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Collider.