In bringing franchise heroes Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler back into the prehistoric fray, Jurassic World 3 is aiming to provide the same kind of ensemble thrills as last year's superhero get-together, Avengers: Endgame. When their inclusion was first announced, many feared fleeting cameos similar to Ian Malcolm's involvement in Fallen Kingdom, but director Colin Trevorrow has now revealed that this is far from the case, suggesting their roles are far more important than we anticipate.

"This is the movie I've been waiting to make since the beginning. It's the one we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of a design. I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie; it is very much an ensemble. That element - the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world we've really never seen before and not been able to witness until now is very exciting for me."

It was revealed last fall that Jurassic World: Dominion would see the return of original characters Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler, played once again by Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern respectively, with their involvement likely to be a huge selling point for the upcoming sequel.

Details of how the three original characters will feature in the movie are being kept largely under wraps, but, with the last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ending with several different species of dinosaur now let loose upon the world, it's likely that Jurassic World: Dominion will find Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler brought in from the original Jurassic Park to help stop the prehistoric beasts alongside Jurassic World's Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Goldblum himself recently divulged a few details regarding his involvement, revealing that the three Jurassic Park characters will be featured in the movie quite prominently. "We're quarantining right now in England because we're shooting this Jurassic World: Dominion," Goldblum said of their return to filming. "We've been here about a month and I'll be here till the end of October, shooting this with Lauren Dern and Sam Neill, and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow is the great writer/director of this. It's got a lot of people. I bet you know some of these other people. Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Dichen Lachman, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda. It's gonna be good."

Jurassic World: Dominion returned to filming recently following a forced hiatus, with reports claiming that the implementation of the new health and safety procedures has cost the production somewhere in the region of $5 million, with testing equipment alone costing as much as $3 million. Hopefully the extra cost will be worth it when Jurassic World: Dominion stomps into theaters on June 11, 2021. This comes to us from Games Radar.