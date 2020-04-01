Though the ongoing global situation may have forced us all into our homes for the foreseeable future, as well as putting Hollywood on pause, this clearly will not stop Jurassic World 3 director Colin Treverrow from working on the upcoming monster movie sequel. Treverrow took to social media to reveal that he is still actively working on the movie, but like many others in Hollywood, he's having to do it from the safety of his own home.

In the post, Colin Trevorrow also appears to show an image from the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom follow-up which shows a figure with a bike near a warehouse of some kind amid what is likely to be some dino-caused debris. Sadly, Treverrow's accompanying caption gives nothing away.

"Working from home. #JurassicWorld."

Presently, specific plot details for Jurassic World: Dominion are being kept tightly under wraps, but, Fallen Kingdom picked up three years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. With Isla Nublar now sitting abandoned by humans, the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles, but when the island's dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. The movie ends with man and dinosaur being forced to share the world after the genetically-engineered dinosaurs are unleashed into the wild.

So far, set photos from the movie have shown a mountain range covered in snow, which would be a huge departure for the franchise, which usually focusses on warm, tropical settings. Treverrow has also said of the upcoming entry to the franchise that Jurassic World: Dominion will do "something that we haven't seen before". Though, rest assured, there will no doubt still be plenty of dinosaur-related action.

The movie is also set to bring back many of the beloved characters from earlier installments, including Jurassic Park alums Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler, Sam Neill as Alan Grant, and Jeff Goldblum as Ian Malcolm, all of whom are returning as their characters from the 1993 original movie.

Running from dinosaurs alongside them will be a returning Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing and Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, reprising their roles from the other Jurassic World movies. The movie will also star Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, and Justice Smith. Newcomers DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, and BD Wong as the villainous Dr. Henry Wu, the geneticist that first appeared in the original Jurassic Park and returned for the 2015 film and its 2018 sequel.

Phew, that is quite the cast. Which is fitting when you consider that Chris Pratt has compared Jurassic World: Dominion to another massive franchise, that of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and specifically last year's Avengers: Endgame.

"And so it's going to feel very much how Endgame brought everything together."

It all sounds very exciting, indeed, and no doubt we will see more teasing from Treverrow as he continues to work on the movie from home. Jurassic World: Dominion is scheduled to be released on June 11th, 2021. This comes to us from Colin Treverrow's instagram.