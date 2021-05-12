Eagle eyed Jaws fans have picked up on an interesting tribute in a newly released behind-the-scenes image from Jurassic World: Dominion. The picture shows stars Chris Pratt and Omar Sy standing on a boat whilst engaging in conversation with director Colin Trevorrow.

It's the boat itself, which has people talking as it bears an uncanny resemblance, right down to the yellow buoys and a shark jaw placed on the front of the boat, to the 'Orca' boat used in Jaws to go head to head with the Great White Shark. Even the name of the boat, which can be seen in the photo as 'Fair Spanish Lady,' is a subtle nod to one of the sea shanties sang by Quint in the 1975 shark classic.

Colin Trevorrow speaks to Empire about the day filming shut down on #JurassicWorldDominion. Read more, and see a world-exclusive behind-the-scenes image here: https://t.co/3rxfK2jevipic.twitter.com/2FXicVKG3X — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) May 11, 2021

While at first it might just seem like a random movie Easter Egg thrown in for a bit of fun, the ﻿two franchises actually have a lot more in common than one might expect. In fact, it's not even the first time a Jurassic Park movie has paid homage to Jaws. In the original ﻿movie there is actually a scene from Jaws playing on one of the computer monitors.

It can be argued that when it comes to the 'creature feature' genre, no two movies are more respected and highly praised than the original Jaws and Jurassic Park. Not only that, the fact that they can appeal to huge family audiences yet remain suitably terrifying has led them also to be considered among the greatest and most beloved blockbusters of all time. Both movies were directed by the equally respected and beloved director Steven Spielberg and both movies became the highest grossing film of all time at the time of its release.

In 1975, in just 78 days, Jaws overtook The Godfather as the highest grossing film at the North American box office, later also becoming the world's highest grossing film. When Jurassic Park was released in 1993 , it too became the highest-grossing film released worldwide, interestingly replacing another Spielberg classic E.T, ﻿removing it from a position it had held since 1982.

The connections don't end there though. Last year, a full 27 years after the release of Jurassic Park and 45 after Jaws, the two behemoths were back at the top of the box office once again. Many theaters were closed and with new movies being postponed due to the pandemic, the only options were limited screenings of re-released classics and drive-ins.

It would appear that once again Spielberg mania had taken over with Jurassic Park soaring to the top of the box office with just over $517,000 over the weekend of June 19-21, with Jaws chomping narrowly behind with $516,000. ﻿﻿Seeing as Jaws was released almost 20 years before Jurassic Park and practically wrote the blueprint for the genre as well as cementing Spielberg as a visionary director, it's nice to see Jurassic World: Dominion paying homage to the movie that made it all possible.

Jurassic World: Dominion is the sequel to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) and will be the sixth instalment in the Jurassic Park franchise and the third film in the Jurassic World trilogy.﻿ It will star a plethora of familiar faces returning from other films in the franchise including fan favourites Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, Jeff Goldblum and Omar Sy. Jurassic World: Dominion will roar its way into theaters on June 10, 2022.