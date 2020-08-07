Get ready to return to Site B. Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow has revealed a new photo from the upcoming sequel, and it is teasing a return to Isla Sorna, the island prominently featured in both The Lost World and Jurassic Park III. Not only that, but the photo itself raises questions about the plot of the movie and how the second dino-filled island may factor in.

The photo, which was shared by Colin Trevorrow with a fan site recently, features a massive cold storage container with an InGen logo on the side. It also features the words "Site B" and "Isla Sorna." This means the cargo inside came from the second island that was separate from John Hammond's theme park as seen in The Lost World: Jurassic Park. The container, which is sitting in a lab, is labeled as "fragile" indicating that it is carrying precious cargo. This is speculative at this point, but it seems likely that there are dinosaur embryos housed in the container that seemingly came from Site B. Any further speculation at this point would probably be considered reckless but it is worth raising an eyebrow over.

Isla Nublar, the primary location of the dinosaurs, and the location of the Jurassic World theme park, was completely destroyed by a volcanic eruption in 2018's Fallen Kingdom. Some of the dinosaurs were rescued and are now running loose on the world. But Site B has yet to be formally addressed. Some viral marketing on the Dinosaur Protection Group website has provided clues to what happened on the island in the years since the events of Jurassic Park III. There were a lot of dinosaurs on that island and the movies have yet to address where they went or what they are up to now. It would make sense for Jurassic World: Dominion to finally tackle this plot thread.

One thing we do know is that actor Campbell Scott has been brought in play the role of Dodgson, who originally appeared, albeit briefly, in the original Jurassic Park. He was working for InGen's rival Biosyn, the company that was paying Dennis Nedry to steal Hammond's embryos. Is it possible that Dodgson is still working for Biosyn? Could he be involved with these embryos from Isla Sorna? Again, all we can do is speculate right now but some answers longtime fans of have been waiting for may well be coming.

Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are set to reunite as Alan, Ellie and Ian in the sequel. Neill and Dern recently teased as much in some set photos. Chris Pratt will also be returning as Owen, as will Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire. Filming recently started up again after a months-long shutdown that kicked off back in March. Currently, Universal Pictures has Jurassic World: Dominion dated for June 11, 2021. Whether or not that date will stick remains to be seen. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via Jurassic Outpost.