Jurassic World 3 has temporarily halted production due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the moment, just about everybody except for Warner Bros. seems to be shutting down shop. Colin Trevorrow's final installment in the Jurassic World trilogy recently started production and will now take a bit of a breather as the world figures out what to do next. The coronavirus has started to spread at a more rapid pace throughout most of the world, except for China, where it originated from. It appears that cases have started to go down there.

In addition to Jurassic World: Dominion, Universal Pictures is also stopping production on Flint Strong, and the new Billy Eichner comedy produced by Judd Apatow. The studio has not revealed how long the delay will be, but with schools shutting down for two to three weeks, one can imagine that studios will do the same. Universal released a statement which you can read below.

"Universal Pictures' live-action feature productions will ramp down and go on hiatus beginning this weekend. The studio continues to monitor the situation closely and will make a determination on when to restart production in the coming weeks."

Jurassic World: Dominion sees the return of Colin Trevorrow as director, along with trilogy stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Original Jurassic Park actors Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are also appearing in the highly anticipated sequel. This is all exciting for fans of the franchise, though they might end up waiting a bit longer for the final product when all is said and done. Universal has not said whether or not the production delays will push back any of the release dates for any of their upcoming projects.

Universal Studios has also revealed that it will close down for the rest of the month due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disneyland and Disney World are officially closed as of today until April, which is unprecedented. Most states are banning events with more than 250 people in attendance, which means that almost all concerts have been cancelled or postponed too. Coachella and Stagecoach were supposed to take place next month but will now attempt to start back up again in October if everything ends up running smooth.

Jurassic World: Dominion is expected to hit theaters in June 2021. For now, that release date will remain the same. Universal has no plans to move the date, but it could end up happening in the near future because of the coronavirus. For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Colin Trevorrow and the team decide to do with the production. Additionally, we'll have to wait and see what the rest of the studios decide to do too. For now, it seems that Warner Bros. is one of the only major studios carrying on production on their various projects. Deadline was the first to announce the Universal production suspension.