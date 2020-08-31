Production on Jurassic World 3 has resumed, with the cast and crew returning to Malta. A couple of new images from the set have been revealed, showing what looks to be a brand new, terrifying species of dinosaur the likes of which has never been seen before. Is this the dreaded Pyroraptor?

🚨ANOTHER NEW SET PIC SHOWING OFF ANOTHER MAQUETTE FOR JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION! pic.twitter.com/kGXMe0ddW0 — Jurassic_World_Fandom (@Brycenator100) August 29, 2020

The images look to be teasing the Pyroraptor, a new dinosaur that, by the looks of it, our intrepid heroes do not want to run into. The Pyroraptor is set to join the likes of such familiar, sharp-toothed faces as the Tyrannosaurus Rex and the pesky little carnivores, the Compsognathus, which were recently shown to be returning.

Looks Like This Might Be Jurassic World Dominion’s Pyroraptor Which I Reported On A Few Months Back.

Now this is just a maquette not an animatronic so it’s used for reference and the design might change for the final film.

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/A1yyPAFWjh — Jurassic_World_Fandom (@Brycenator100) August 29, 2020

Director Colin Trevorrow recently revealed that the franchise will be going back to its animatronic and practical effects roots for Dominion, and that certainly looks to be the case from these Dominion behind-the-scenes images.

"We've actually gone more practical with every Jurassic movie we've made since the first one, and we've made more animatronics in this one than we have in the previous two. And the thing that I've found, especially in working in the past couple months, is that we finally reached a point where it's possible to... digital extensions on animatronics will be able to match the texture and the level of fidelity that, on film, an animatronic is going to be able to bring. And you didn't use to be able to really mix them. You could really see the seams. And so that part of it is very exciting for me."

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to feature the triumphant return of several of the franchise's most beloved characters, including Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, as well as heroes Sam Neill and Laura Dern, with Goldblum recently confirming that their roles in proceedings will be a lot more than just a mere cameo.

"We're quarantining right now in England because we're shooting this Jurassic World: Dominion," Goldblum said last week. "We've been here about a month and I'll be here till the end of October, shooting this with Lauren Dern and Sam Neill, and Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Colin Trevorrow is the great writer/director of this. It's got a lot of people. I bet you know some of these other people. Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Dichen Lachman, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda. It's gonna be good."

Much like Avengers: Endgame before it, the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion is bringing back everybody you know and love from the previous movies. Everybody that's still alive, at least. From Chris Pratt's Owen Grady to Sam Neill's Alan Grant, the sequel will see characters from across the franchise come together to take on the dinosaur threat.

The last we saw of the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with several of the creatures being smuggled off the island for a black-market auction which, of course, ends terribly. With the dinosaurs now let loose upon the world, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the likes of Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm, along with Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler, brought back into the fray to help stop the prehistoric beasts. Specific details regarding the movie's plot are still largely unknown at this time, but one thing we do know is that Isla Sorna, the island prominently featured in both The Lost World and Jurassic Park III will feature in some capacity.

Thankfully, Jurassic World: Dominion has not had to adjust release despite the forced hiatus, and so, the movie is still set to stomp into theaters on June 11, 2021. This comes to us from Jurassic_World_Fandom's official Twitter account.