Jurassic World 3 recently became one of the first big-budget Hollywood movies to wrap filming in the middle of a global health emergency. The cast and crew took to social media to celebrate the milestone. Sam Neill, who is returning to the world of dinosaurs in the role of Dr. Alan Grant, took to Twitter to retweet a set photo shared by director Colin Trevorrow with the following message.

"There were days we thought we might not make it. But we have...we pulled off what seemed well nigh impossible . Great crew. Lovely cast . Top director. Phew- and CELEBRATIONS. #JurassicWorldDominion #JurassicPark"

Jurassic World: Dominion picks up the story threads from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. The dinosaurs have been brought from their island to mainland America, and now humanity has to learn to deal with the presence of the Jurassic superpredators living alongside them.

To deal with the crisis, Neill's Dr. Gant, Laura Dern's Dr. Ellie Sattler, and Jeff Goldblum's Dr. Ian Malcolm are brought on board to decide how to deal with the dinosaur population. In the past, Trevorrow had promised that the roles played by the three returning characters from the Jurassic Park series will be sizeable, instead of quick cameos.

Filming for Jurassic World: Dominion was fraught with uncertainty and delays. While on set, the cast and crew had to adhere to extensive social distancing and disinfection rules in order to avoid the spread of infection. In an interview, Trevorrow had explained how the circumstances of making the film under lockdown ultimately ended up helping improve the filming process.

"I think that close proximity to each other has made the movie better. Everything we were going through emotionally we would share. We would rehearse on Sundays, we crafted the characters, which made the emotion of the film richer. I think the movie will be stronger for it. I've never been as immersed in a filmmaking process. Because of the protocols, the actors didn't go far from set. The distance was stripped away. There were things that happened on this movie that I'd hope to be able to continue on future productions."

While the cast and crew of the movie seem optimistic about what they have managed to achieve, it will be interesting to see if audiences feel the same way once they finally see the film in 2022. After all, it is hard to imagine a Jurassic World movie without huge, open locations, and large crowds of actors, both of which are very tricky to pull off in the new era of social distancing. For now, the people who worked on Jurassic World: Dominion get to take a break from the daily temperature and infection tests and return to their homes to wait out the rest of winter.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Jurassic World: Dominion features Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Omar Sy, Isabelle Sermon, and B.D. Wong. The film arrives in theaters on June 10, 2022.