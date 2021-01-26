Director Colin Trevorrow is bringing back Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum for Jurassic World 3, and the filmmaker has now revealed that the original trio were heavily involved in crafting their dialogue. Seeing as the actors first brought their respective characters to life nearly three decades ago, who better to decide what they say when they return to the screen for what could be the final time?

"These people have so many attributes, so many things about themselves that are just like Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler and Claire Dearing. It didn't end at the end of the shoot day. It didn't end on the weekend. We would write dialogue together and find ways to make sure that all of these actors, who are so deeply associated with this specific set of characters that they've played, not just felt their characters were respected but dug into who they are now."

It sounds like Trevorrow had a lot of the original Jurassic Park cast offer their own ideas when it came to dialogue, with Bryce Dallas Howard, who will reprise the role of Jurassic World's Claire Dearing in Dominion, also contributing to the script. The idea of the multi-generational ensemble cast adding their two cents to Jurassic World: Dominion was a crucial factor for Trevorrow; "It is a true ensemble of all of these people, even if they may not be side by side the whole time," says the filmmaker. "There is just something really exhilarating, just from a generational standpoint, to be able to put all of these characters into a situation where they are again having to not just survive together, but make sure that we all don't go extinct just like the dinosaurs."

Jurassic World: Dominion brings franchise heroes Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ellie Sattler into the prehistoric fray, with the characters played once again by Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern respectively. While plot details remain under wraps, the last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ended with several different species of dinosaur now let loose upon the world, making it likely that Jurassic World: Dominion will find the legacy characters brought in to help stop the prehistoric beasts alongside Jurassic World's Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. Pratt has even gone so far as to compare Jurassic World: Dominion to Avengers: Endgame in scope.

Trevorrow recently described Dominion as "a celebration of the whole franchise," before further explaining his approach to the final movie in the trilogy. "To me, [Dominion] is a culmination of one story that's been told," he revealed. "When you got to the end of the Jurassic Park trilogy, it may not have been as clear in what the complete story of those three movies was because they were a bit more episodic in the way that they were approached. But this trilogy is not that way. It's very much a serialized story."

Following several delays in production due to the ongoing global situation, Jurassic World: Dominion is now scheduled for theatrical release on June 10, 2022. This comes to us courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.