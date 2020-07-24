Jurassic World 3 recently became one of the first major Hollywood blockbusters to resume filming following the widespread production shutdown the business faced earlier this year. Most filming on movies and TV shows halted back in March and, slowly, things are starting to get moving again. Now, director Colin Trevorrow reveals that they made good use of the break, but the story didn't really change.

Colin Trevorrow participated in a [email protected] panel called Directors on Directing. Robert Rodriguez and Joseph Kosinski were also part of the conversation. During the panel, Trevorrow addressed what work was done during the pause on production. Instead of tweaking the script, they opted to put together what sequences had been shot. Here's what Trevorrow had to say about it.

"Man I wish we all had a break like that. I'm sure everyone agrees, the ability to just stop and think for a second about what you were doing, cut it together, make sure that, especially if you're trying something really new, what you believed would work was working. And we got to do that."

"We didn't really change the script much, but we were definitely able to cut and go in to put several sequences through the visual effects pipeline and in a lot of ways establish relationships between each other. Some people have worked together a lot before. But like with any movie you're forging creative relationships over the process of it and to be able to have this time for all of us to know how we work together, to know each other and then to head back in to what will be a challenge. At least we're doing it with people we know really, really well."

Officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion, the sequel had been filming for several weeks, with production kicking off in February, before they were forced to hit the pause button. Several set photos teasing action in the snow were revealed. It seems Colin Trevorrow opted to complete some visual effects work and complete those sequences, instead of second-guessing the story or making any major changes along those lines. But the other point is that the filmmaker believes this process will help influence, in a positive way, the rest of the production.

Plot details have yet to be officially revealed. What we know for sure is that the movie will center on dinosaurs living out in the real world among humans. At the end of 2018's Fallen Kingdom, the dinos that made it off of Isla Nublar were let loose. We got a taste of what this is going to look like in the live-action short Battle at Big Rock.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire, with Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum reuniting as Alan, Ellie and Ian. At present, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. You can check out the panel in its entirety from the Comic-Con International YouTube channel.