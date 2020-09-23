Following a halt in production amid the current global situation, Jurassic World 3 recently returned to filming, and now, a couple of new set photos have been released teasing two very different locations. The first image takes us to the summit of a cold-looking mountain, something that has been revealed in previous behind-the-scenes images, while the other looks like a much warmer, more exotic setting. Also in these photos, we capture a glimpse of what it's like to film during a pandemic, with Universal paying an extra $5 million for health and safety precautions.

The details surrounding both locations see in these latest photos are largely unknown, but we do know that a plane crash will occur at some point in the movie which results in our heroes trapped in the picturesque-yet-deadly snow-covered landscape. We can also tell that social distancing is in place, with oversized an clapboard to ensure that crew members far away can still see what's going on.

While not too much has been revealed about the upcoming sequel, previous set photos shared by director Colin Trevorrow have teased a return to Isla Sorna, the island prominently featured in both The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic Park III. Other set photos have revealed the return of the dreaded Compsognathus horde, as well as hint at the arrival of a new breed of dinosaur; the Pyroraptor.

Filming on Jurassic World: Dominion resumed in July following a production shutdown back in March. The movie picks up after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which ended with several different species of dinosaur being smuggled off of the Jurassic World island for a black-market auction.

Of course, as things often do in this particular franchise, this endeavor ends very badly, with the dinosaurs escaping and making their way out into the big, wide, modern world. With dinosaurs now let loose upon the world, Jurassic World: Dominion will see the return of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard alongside the likes of Dr. Alan Grant played by Sam Neill, Dr. Ellie Sattler played by Laura Dern, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, played by Jeff Goldblum.

Trevorrow recently provided an update on the status of Jurassic World: Dominion, disclosing that, while things are ticking along nicely, there is still a lot of work left to do before the movie is finished. "We are right on time in the filming schedule," he said. "Obviously, it is not easy to film in these conditions.

Everyone is doing their own thing. and everyone is very disciplined, keeps his distance, wears his mask. Universal and the producers are putting everything at our disposal to make it happen. So despite this postponement because of the health crisis, we are on schedule. It's a really huge production, we haven't finished yet. We still have quite a few weeks to shoot."

It has also now been reported that the implementation of the new health and safety procedures have cost the production somewhere in the region of $5 million, with testing equipment alone costing as much as $3 million.

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be the sixth movie in the Jurassic Park franchise and brings together an ensemble cast that includes actors from across the series including, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith, Isabella Sermon and BD Wong who are all reprising their roles from previous movies. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to be released on June 11, 2021. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.