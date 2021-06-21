The first footage from Jurassic World: Dominion has been released online. Universal Pictures, nearly a year out from the movie's release next summer, is getting ready to get the hype train moving on this one. An extended preview of the latest entry in the franchise will be screened exclusively in theaters alongside screenings of F9. But the studio has unveiled a tiny bit of what's to come on the big screen with a brief teaser, showcasing some prehistoric dinosaurs in action.

It had previously been revealed that the preview, which will screen exclusively in IMAX theaters, will take place in the distant past, roughly 65 million years ago. Yes, we are finally going to see dinosaurs ruling the Earth long before John Hammond brought them back to life in Jurassic Park. This footage showcases the animals in a more scientifically accurate way. Indeed, we've got dinosaurs with feathers. We also get a brief glimpse at a fight between a T-rex and the giganotosaurus, a new dinosaur to the franchise, in what is being called the extended look preview. While it's only around ten seconds of actual footage, it does pack a punch and offers something entirely new for fans.

Jurassic World 3 won't be taking place entirely in the past. Instead, it will be picking up a handful of years after the events of 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. While many plot details are being kept under wraps, we know that dinosaurs are going to be living out in the real world with humans now after Isla Nublar was wiped off the map by a volcano. Director Colin Trevorrow also recently likened it to a spy movie with dinosaurs in it.

We also know that it will be uniting the new trilogy with the original trilogy. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be back as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. But the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will all be back together as well. The trio will share the screen as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm together for the first time since the original Jurassic Park. What's more, Colin Trevorrow has confirmed that their roles will be significant. Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise and BD Wong round out the main ensemble.

While much remains uncertain, it has already been confirmed that this will not be the final entry in the series. As producer Frank Marshall put it, this will be the dawn of a new era. Though what the future holds, specifically, remains to be seen. But there is no need to get ahead of ourselves as this movie doesn't come out for a full year. But those who wish to see the full extended preview can do so by attending a screening of F9 in IMAX this weekend. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to hit theaters on June 11, 2022. Be sure to check out the teaser for yourself from the official Jurassic World YouTube channel.