Jurassic World 3 has begun production. The official title was revealed recently by director Colin Trevorrow and it has fans wondering what it means for the upcoming sequel. Chris Pratt, who returns once again as raptor trainer Owen Grady, has shed a little bit of light on Jurassic World: Dominion and what it could tell us about the movie.

Chris Pratt took to Instagram to share the same clapboard image that Colin Trevroww shared. It features the title and the original Jurassic Park logo. In the background, we see some trees and what looks to be snow. So yes, with any luck, we'll get some dinosaurs in snow action. But that is neither here nor there. Pratt's caption with the photo, however, is a bit telling. Here's what the actor had to say.

"Jurassic World do·min·ion /dəˈminyən/ 1. sovereignty or control. 'man's attempt to establish dominion over nature' #JurassicWorldDominion Hold onto your butts."

This seems to go back to the original Jurassic Park. John Hammond, despite his best intentions, was essentially trying to assert dominion over nature, which didn't go particularly well. Hammond's dream of a dino-filled theme park came crashing down. This is a lesson that has been learned painfully, and repeatedly, throughout the history of the franchise. It all came to a head in Fallen Kingdom, with Isla Nublar getting wiped off the map by a volcano. The surviving dinosaurs were let free in the world, meaning they will be co-existing alongside humans, uninhibited.

We got a glimpse at what this chaos is going to look like in last year's live-action short Battle at Big Rock. In the short, it seemed mankind was not succeeding in holding dominion over the dinosaurs. At best, humans may have to learn how to co-exist with these prehistoric beasts.

It would seem Jurassic World 3 will further the idea that man's attempt to control nature is futile. What we know for sure is the original trio from Jurassic Park, Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) will be back together this time around. Chris Pratt previously likened Jurassic World 3 to Avengers: Endgmae and said "everyone" is in it. So perhaps we'll be in for some more surprise returns? Joe Mazzello did recently tease that he might be returning as Tim, who we first met in Jurassic Park.

Bryce Dallas Howard is also returning as Claire Dearing. Other familiar faces include Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Danielle Pineda and Justice Smith. Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie are starring in new roles. Colin Trevorrow, who previously directed Jurassic World, co-wrote the screenplay alongside franchise newcomer Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the sequel are made available. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. Be sure to check out the post from Chris Pratt's Instagram for yourself.