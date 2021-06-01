We may be getting our first glimpse at Jurassic World 3 sooner than expected. The upcoming sequel, officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion, is set to hit theaters next summer. But as Hollywood looks to get moviegoers back to theaters this summer, it appears the filmmakers behind the dino-filled blockbusters have something up their sleeves. Both director Colin Trevorrow and producer Frank Marshall have teased that the first trailer may well be coming sooner than expected.

JURASSIC WORLD 3 Director Teases Trailer Coming Soon https://t.co/Yg2cjjpAGG — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) May 30, 2021

Colin Trevorrow who directed the original Jurassic World and is returning to round out the trilogy, has recently been promoting the release of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous season 3, which is now on Netflix. During a recent interview, he addressed the forthcoming marketing push for the sequel to 2018's Fallen Kingdom. Trevorrow teased it's going to come sooner than we think, but that he can't reveal too much for the time being. Here's what he had to say about it.

"It's going to be sooner than you think. I can't talk about it just yet. We've got something fun planned, and it has everything to do with getting people back into the movie theaters."

That, on its own, isn't altogether clear. The filmmaker didn't specify if this is a trailer or something else entirely. But he did mention that it has to do with wanting to get people back in theaters. To that end, producer Frank Marshall retweeted an article speculating about Trevorrow's comments with the headline "Jurassic World 3 director teases trailer coming soon." And Marshall simply used the headline as the caption to his tweet. This would seem to suggest that the trailer is indeed coming soon, as Marshall is one of the key producers behind the franchise.

Plot details remain under wraps for the sequel. However, it will reunite the original Jurassic Park trio of Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm). They are all going to have significant roles in the movie as well, it won't be relegated to cameos. Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing) are returning as well. Pratt, at one point, likened it to Avengers: Endgame, saying that "everyone" is in it. Neill, for his part, said that it is going to be a big movie, going so far as to say that they shot a "six-hour movie."

Assuming the trailer is coming soon, and knowing that this will be about getting people back in theaters, it's perhaps reasonable to speculate that the footage will be attached to the upcoming release of F9, aka Fast and Furious 9. Both movies are being released by Universal Pictures, for one. It would also be a way to boost ticket sales if the trailer were only playing in theaters attached to screenings of F9 before being released online. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further information is made available. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.