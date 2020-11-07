That's a wrap! Against overwhelmingly difficult odds, Jurassic World 3 has finished filming. The news was confirmed by co-writer and director Colin Trevorrow, who shared one final picture from set as they pack it in and head into a long post-production process. While not without its speed bumps, Universal Pictures and Trevorrow have proved that movies on the biggest scale can indeed be filmed right now, even with ongoing health and safety concerns.

Wrap on Jurassic World Dominion. All my gratitude to our extraordinary crew and cast. We made a family. pic.twitter.com/svD3yURmHw — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) November 7, 2020

Taking to social media, Colin Trevorrow shared a final set photo that features himself alongside cast members Sam Neill, who returns as Alan Grant, as well as Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, who are expected to have large roles in the sequel. Trevorrow separately confirmed the news to Deadline just as the production was gearing up to shoot the final scene. Trevorrow captioned the photo with the following.

The latest entry in the franchise, titled Jurassic World: Dominion, began pre-production 18 months ago. It has been a journey. Filming began in February and had to be shut down mere weeks in as lockdowns around the world began to take place. Universal ended up getting things back up and running several months later, making it one of the first major blockbusters to do so in 2020.

This was no easy task. It required the studio to spend millions on testing and additional safety measures. The cast and crew largely existed in a bubble for the duration of the shoot, which helped to prevent any major outbreaks. Though production did have to shut down once they did manage to make it through. This, coupled with the original delay, undoubtedly inflated the budget quite a bit. A Jurassic Park movie doesn't come cheap as is. But considering this is one of the biggest franchises in cinema history, there is reason to believe it will have been money well spent.

While much of the movie's plot remains under wraps the major appeal for fans is having Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum back as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm. This will be the first time that all three of them have been in the same movie together since the original Jurassic Park. Colin Trevorrow has promised on multiple occasions that they have major roles in the movie. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are also returning as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively.

Colin Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael. The end of 2018's Fallen Kingdom saw dinosaurs being let loose upon the world alongside humans and the follow-up will pick up in the aftermath of that game-changer. Originally, the plan was to have the movie arrive next summer. Unfortunately, delays and growing uncertainty led Universal to push the release a full year. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. Be sure to check out the set photo for yourself from Colin Trevorrow's Twitter.