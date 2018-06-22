Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has finally made its way to theaters in the U.S. and we need to talk about that absolutely insane ending The movie has been playing overseas for several weeks, meaning anyone who's seen it abroad has had a little more time to process and digest the madness. Would that time be helpful? That I can't say, but what I can do is dive into the ending and what it means for Jurassic World 3. Let's dig in, shall we?

Warning: major spoilers ahead for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Last chance to turn back. Following the absolute destruction of Isla Nublar at the hands of the volcano, the dinosaurs that were "rescued" by Eli Mills (Rafe Spall) were brought to the Lockwood Estate to be sold at auction to the highest bidder. Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Owen (Chris Pratt) aren't having it so they break up the party. Unfortunately, some of the already purchased dinosaurs have been taken away by their new owners. Things get messy as several dinosaurs get loose, including the Indoraptor. This turns the third act into a haunted house monster movie that has dinosaurs in it for a bit.

Once Blue kills the Indoraptor, Claire, Owen, Franklin (Justice Smith), Zia (Daniella Pineda) and the young Maisie (Isabella Sermon) make their way to the basement to try and deal with the poisonous gas that is killing all of the dinosaurs who are locked up in the same room with one another. Claire decides not to push the big red button that would open the big metal doors and let them out into the world. They're not on an island anymore. This action would have serious consequences. But Maisie, who only recently found out that she is actually a clone, much like the dinosaurs who are choking to death on poison gas, pushed the red button.

She does this for one because she's a young kid who loves dinosaurs and can't possibly understand the consequences of her actions and two, because "they're just like me," as she says. It feels very much like the bizarre plot twist of having Maisie be a clone was simply to have this terrible decision carry some meaningful emotional weight. In any case, the dinosaurs all get loose and scatter. The T-rex kills Eli and crushes the Indominus Rex bone before taking off, more or less erasing the idea of replicating the Indoraptor again. Owen says goodbye to Blue, who also runs off into the darkness and that is that.

We then cut to a scene being narrated by Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) showing the dinosaurs all over the place. A lot of these money shots were spoiled in the trailer. The mosasaur with the surfers, the T-rex roaring at the lion in the zoo. These creatures are everywhere now and that's something people are going to have to contend with. As Malcolm says (also spoiled in the trailer), "Welcome to Jurassic World." Blue was overlooking a residential area at the very end of the movie. We're guessing lots of innocent people are going to die because Eli was a greedy monster and because several adults who know how deadly dinosaurs can be stood by and let Maisie hit that big red button.

Basically, the end of this movie sets up Planet of the Apes with dinosaurs instead of apes. Dawn of the Planet of the Dinosaurs, if you will. There aren't all that many of them left since the vast majority were killed off by the volcano. However, maybe there enough pairs that can breed out in the wild world? How long will some of them live? Aren't there still a bunch of dinosaurs on Isla Sorna, aka Site B from The Lost World and Jurassic Park III? Whatever the case, it's clear that this is where Jurassic World 3, which was announced by Universal long before the release of Fallen Kingdom, is heading.