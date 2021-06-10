A brand new image from Jurassic World 3, aka Jurassic World: Dominion, has been released online. Universal Pictures has officially kicked off the hype train for the upcoming dino-filled sequel, which isn't set to arrive until next summer, almost exactly a year from now. But they are looking to get people excited well in advance. In this case, they have shared a photo with a franchise first. Namely, a feathered dinosaur.

The photo made its way online shortly after a brand new Dominion poster for Jurassic World 3 was released. Universal is set to include a five-minute preview of the latest entry in the Jurassic World series alongside IMAX screenings of F9 l ater this month. This image offers a glimpse at what viewers are in for. We see what appears to be a small raptor next to the tail of a much larger dinosaur with spikes on its tail. The photo was shared with the caption, "65 Million Years in the making." Some other prehistoric beasts can be seen in the background, though they are blurry. But the little guy out front and center is the main attraction.

It has been noted and documented many times in the years since Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park first hit theaters in 1993 that the dinosaurs in these movies are not scientifically accurate. Many dinosaurs, raptors included, had feathers. So the fact that this image is offering us something closer to scientific accuracy is very noteworthy. Even Dr. Henry Wu, played by B.D. Wong, noted in Jurassic World that because they filled in the gene sequences with other animals, the dinosaurs weren't as they would have been millions of years ago. Does this image imply that we are going to travel back millions of years for a flashback to when dinosaurs ruled the Earth? That is mostly speculative at this point. Either way, we're in for something new. That much is certain.

Colin Trevorrow is directing Jurassic World: Dominion. The filmmaker directed the first entry in this current trilogy, in addition to co-writing and producing 2018's Fallen Kingdom. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively. But perhaps the biggest draw for fans is the return of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm. All three have returned at various points over the years to the franchise, but never in the same movie since the 1993 original. Not only that, but Trevorrow has promised they will have significant roles.

Plot details for the sequel largely remain under wraps for the time being. What we know for sure is that this won't be the end for the franchise. Producer Frank Marshall has said as much, and Universal may even be gearing up to give it the cinematic universe treatment. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves just yet. Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available.