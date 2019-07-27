Colin Trevorrow is getting ready for Jurassic World 3 and he teased where it's going. Additionally, the director commented on the original Jurassic Park cast rumors that have been circulating over the last few months. Trevorrow is returning to the franchise after J.A. Bayona directed last year's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was a bit divisive amongst fans and critics. With that being said, it sounds like Trevorrow has something special planned for the third installment.

Jurassic World 3 isn't set to hit theaters until 2021, so there's still a lot of work that needs to be done behind-the-scenes before the cameras start rolling. Colin Trevorrow is already hard at work on the highly anticipated sequel and getting the story just right. He had this to say when asked if the movie will be the last in the Jurassic World series.

"I'm kind of a one movie at a time kind of guy, so my eyes are on this one. And it's a celebration of everything that has existed in the franchise up until now."

A celebration of everything from the Jurassic Park franchise until now sure sounds like there might be more than a grain of truth to those original cast rumors. However, when asked about Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill returning, Trevorrow said, "I can confirm nothing. But nothing would make me happier than to be able to work with any of those people." While that is not a confirmation, it sure sounds like something special may be in the works for Jurassic Park 3, which should make fans pretty happy who have been waiting to hear anything about the upcoming movie.

Jeff Goldblum already appeared as Dr. Ian Malcom in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and many fans were hoping Laura Dern's Doctor Ellie Sattler was also going to be included too. That was not the case, so the hope obviously transfers to the next installment. When star Bryce Dallas Howard was recently asked about her excitement around potentially starring alongside the original cast, she said, "Yes, very much so. I don't know what's been confirmed or whatever, but I'll blink if it's happening... maybe..." Again, this has not been officially confirmed, but there might be some good surprises coming around in 2021.

Colin Trevorrow was attached to direct The Rise of Skywalker, but was let go by Lucasfilm after working on the project for a few years. However, everything worked out for the director in the end and he's preparing to make Jurassic Park 3 a special treat for the fans. Whether or not the original Jurassic Park cast will return remains to be seen, but it wouldn't be too surprising to see everybody on the big screen with the new additions. You can check out the original interview with Colin Trevorrow over at Variety.