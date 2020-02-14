A couple of key returning cast members have boarded Jurassic World 3. It's been revealed that Jake Johnson and Omar Sy, who both appeared in 2015's Jurassic World, will be reprising their roles in the upcoming sequel. They join an increasingly stacked cast that will be bringing in members from all corners of the franchise, as well as several new faces.

According to a new report, both Jake Johnson and Omar Sy have signed on to return to the dino-filled universe. Johnson will return as Lowery, who was a control room operator in Jurassic World and had an important part to play in the movie's climax by letting the T-rex out of its paddock. Sy, meanwhile, will reprise his role as Barry, who worked alongside Chris Pratt's Owen as a raptor handler and narrowly escaped with his life following the botched huntdown of the Indominous Rex. It hasn't yet been revealed how precisely they will fit into the events of the upcoming installment in the long-running franchise, but it seems director Colin Trevorrow wants to unite the entire franchise under one movie.

Plot details for Jurassic World 3 largely remain under wraps, but we know that Chris Pratt will return as Owen and Bryce Dallas Howard will be back as Claire. The biggest news so far is that Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will all be returning as Alan, Ellie and Ian for the first time together since the original Jurassic Park. Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda are expected to return as Franklin and Zia, respectively, who we met in 2018's Fallen Kingdom. New cast members include Mamoudou Athie and DeWanda Wise, but details on their characters have yet to be revealed.

What we know for sure is that Jurassic World 3 will be dealing with the implications of the Fallen Kingdom finale. The dinosaurs that didn't meet their demise on Isla Nublar are now running free out in the world alongside humans. We got a glimpse at what that is going to look like in the live-action short Battle at Big Rock. Beyond that, the specific, larger story at hand has yet to be revealed. Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World as well, is co-writing the screenplay alongside Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising).

Jurassic World remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time, taking in $1.64 billion at the global box office. It marked the first new entry in the franchise in 14 years. 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom didn't receive as much love critically, but still pulled in a very impressive $1.3 billion. Filming is expected to get underway in the coming months, with Colin Trevorrow teasing some animatronic dinosaurs on social media recently. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. This news comes to us via Collider.