Jeff Goldblum isn't done with the Jurassic Park franchise just yet. Assuming he gets his way, that is. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which finally arrives in theaters this weekend in the U.S. but has already been tearing it up overseas, sees the return of Goldblum as the iconic Ian Malcolm. Jurassic World 3 has already been announced and, if Colin Trevorrow and Steven Spielberg want him back, he's totally game.

The actor has been making the press rounds to help promote Jurassic World 2. Ian Malcolm has a relatively small part in the movie, but his presence has certainly helped get people's attention. During an interview, Jeff Goldblum was asked about his willingness to return for Jurassic World 3 and, while he admits he doesn't know for sure if they want to bring him back yet, he's enthusiastic about the prospect. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Who knows? I'm curious about it. If nothing else happened, I'd be entirely satisfied and nourished and lucky and thrilled to have done all of this. If I can be of any service, that's my posture and authentic feeling...I've kind of nosed around, 'cause I've had such a great time, and [Jurassic World 3 director Colin Trevorrow's] so good. We did that Jeep commercial; he directed that. He's awful good. I'd like to work with him more on anything. I can imagine, but it's up to them. Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael, who I think is writing the script with him."

J.A. Bayona took over directing duties for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which has already made $450 million overseas ahead of its domestic debut in theaters this weekend. Given the success of the first Jurassic World, that's not entirely surprising and it also makes it clear why Universal was comfortable announcing Jurassic World 3 so quickly. Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World and co-wrote the sequel, is set to return to the director's chair. He's co-writing the third installment with Emily Carmichael, as Jeff Goldblum points out. So really, it's up to Trevorrow as to whether or not Ian Malcolm makes his return in what very well could be the final Jurassic Park movie.

Ian Malcolm really became Jeff Goldblum's calling card and it's nice that he embraces the role. Perhaps Colin Trevorrow can find a way to bring in Laura Dern as Ellie Sattler and Sam Neill as Alan Grant to get the whole gang back together for Jurassic World 3? That's something that none of the previous sequels have pulled off. Dern has been vocal about her desire to reprise the role and has said in the past that she wants to come back for the final movie. For now, Goldblum will be waiting patiently for the phone to ring. Jurassic World 3 is set to arrive in theaters on June 11, 2021. This news comes to us courtesy of Comicbook.com.