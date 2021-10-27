Next year, Jurassic Park fans will have the pleasure of seeing the original trio, Doctors Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm and Ellie Sattler, reunite for Jurassic World: Dominion. Well, Laura Dern is just as excited as we all are, and cannot wait for audiences to bask in the contemporary brilliance Michael Crichton message, and director Colin Trevorrow's vision.

"Well, I'm so excited. We had an extraordinary time all being together and back together. I feel really excited and privileged to be part of something that in its core, you know, was environmental messaging thanks to [book author] Michael Crichton long ago."

Specific plot details for Jurassic World: Dominion are being kept under wraps, which includes how the trio of franchise heroes, Dr. Ian Malcolm, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler (who will be played once again by Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern respectively) are being brought back into the prehistoric fray. With the last movie in the ongoing franchise, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, ending with several different species of dinosaur now let loose upon the world, it's likely that Jurassic World: Dominion will find the legacy characters brought in to help stop the prehistoric beasts and tackle the dinosaur threat alongside Jurassic World leads Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

Director Colin Trevorrow returns to the director's chair, and has teased how critical the original cast of characters will be to the events of Jurassic World: Dominion. "They are such big characters in the film. It's not a cameo," the filmmaker said earlier this year. "They're in the whole movie, so I think it'll be difficult to market the film without revealing them because they're all over it. I think that their roles are just as big as Chris and Bryce's are. So it's really a story that is two parallel lines that are getting closer and closer together until they collide. The thing that I could do that would show the most respect to these characters is put them on an adventure together and not just have them sit around. I don't want them commenting on what's going on. I want him to be in it. So that's what we did."

Trevorrow has even revealed that, so entwined are the three actors to their respective Jurassic Park characters, that they have even assisted in providing dialogue for the upcoming sequel. "These people have so many attributes, so many things about themselves that are just like Alan Grant and Ellie Sattler and Claire Dearing," Trevorrow explained. "It didn't end at the end of the shoot day. It didn't end on the weekend. We would write dialogue together and find ways to make sure that all of these actors, who are so deeply associated with this specific set of characters that they've played, not just felt their characters were respected but dug into who they are now."

Delayed by a year thanks to the ongoing global circumstances, Jurassic World: Dominion is now scheduled for theatrical release on June 10, 2022, by Universal Pictures. This comes to us courtesy of ET.