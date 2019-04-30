Laura Dern is ready to return as Ellie Sattler in Jurassic World 3 in literally any capacity. We haven't seen Dern's beloved Jurassic Park character on screen in nearly two decades. She originated the role in Steven Spielberg's 1993 adaptation of Michael Crichton's novel and went on to reprise the role just once in the underwhelming Jurassic Park III, which very nearly made the franchise go extinct. Now, all these years later, Dern is ready and waiting for the call.

Universal Pictures is gearing up for Jurassic World 3, which will round out this new trilogy. Laura Dern was recently doing an interview in order to promote her new movie, J.T. LeRoy. During the interview, she was asked about a possible return to her most famous role. While Dern admits she doesn't know anything officially yet, she's game, even if it's just a cameo. Here's what the actress had to say about it.

"I don't know, I have no idea actually... I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Sattler so I could never say no to [a return] on any level. But I really don't know, I don't even know what they're cooking up yet."

Jeff Goldblum, who returned as Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, hinted that Laura Dern may return in the upcoming sequel. Ideally, fans would like to see Sam Neill return as Alan Grant as well to get the original trio back together for the first time since the original movie. No doubt, director Colin Trevorrow is aware of that as he heads in to wrap up the series.

These last two movies were headlined by Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt. As it happens, Laura Dern met Pratt recently and they got along rather swimmingly. So that would certainly help make a case for the two sharing some screen time with one another next time around.

"I met Chris recently at a restaurant and we didn't know each other. It was really funny, we ran into each other's arms and hugged each other like we were family, because we're both in the same movie [franchise.] He just seemed fantastic and hilarious."

Colin Trevorrow directed Jurassic World, then took a back seat and allowed J.A. Bayona to helm Fallen Kingdom. Both movies proved to be massively successful at the box office, earning $1.6 and $1.3 billion, respectively. Trevorrow returns to co-write and direct the next installment, with franchise newcomer Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising) set to pen the screenplay alongside him.

Related: Sam Neill and Laura Dern to Return in Jurassic World 3?

While plot details are scarce, Chris Pratt has teased the epic nature of the third installment, while Colin Trevorrow has extinguished hopes of us seeing dinosaurs attacking cities across the globe. Beyond that, we're mostly in the dark. Jurassic World 3 is currently set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Entertainment Tonight.