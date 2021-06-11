Had things gone differently, Jurassic World: Dominion would have hit theaters today. Universal Pictures had originally set the latest installment in the dino-centric franchise release on June 11, 2021. But 2020 upended the movie business and forced studios to delay many movies for various reasons. This was one of them. Now, fans will have to wait another year to see the conclusion of the current trilogy.

Jurassic World 3 is currently set to arrive on June 10, 2022. Universal Pictures announced the release date change last October and, at the time, they released the first poster for the much-anticipated sequel. More recently, another poster, as well as the first official image from the movie, debuted online along with the news that an extended preview will be arriving in theaters alongside screenings of F9 in IMAX later this month. So, even though the movie isn't coming out for some time, the studio isn't wasting any time in getting the hype train moving.

Production on the movie kicked off last year just weeks before virtually all of Hollywood was shut down by the pandemic. Interestingly, the movie, the sixth in the franchise overall, ended up becoming the first major blockbuster to finish filming following the lockdown. Filming wrapped in November and director Colin Trevorrow has been busy handling post-production ever since.

From a business perspective, delaying the movie made a lot of sense. While the box office has recovered in recent weeks, with movies like Godzilla vs. Kong, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and A Quiet Place Part II making quite a bit of money, it is not quite back to normal just yet. And the Jurassic franchise is one of the biggest around. To date, the movies have earned more than $5 billion worldwide. Jurassic World is the sixth-biggest movie ever at $1.66 billion, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took in a massive $1.3 billion The studio has no motivation to rush the release. Universal likely stands to make a lot more money by waiting.

Plot details largely remain under wraps for Dominion for the time being. We know that it will see dinosaurs out in the world among humans, given what happened at the end of 2018's Fallen Kingdom. But the most important thing for longtime fans is that Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will all be back as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm for the first time since the original Jurassic Park in 1993. While the three have returned at various points over the years, this will mark the first time the trio will reunite on screen. Plus, it has been promised multiple times that they will have significant roles.

Chris Pratt will also be back as Owen Grady, with Bryce Dallas Howard returning as Claire Dearing. The cast also includes Mamoudou Athie, Scott Haze, Dichen Lachman, Daniella Pineda, Campbell Scott, Isabella Sermon, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise and BD Wong. Colin Trevorrow penned the screenplay with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). Jurassic World: Dominion hits theaters on June 10, 2022, from Universal Pictures.