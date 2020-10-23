The original Jurassic Park trio is back in action as Jurassic World 3 has officially resumed production. The blockbuster sequel recently had to shut down again for a few weeks over health and safety concerns. But director Colin Trevorrow and the cast have been cleared for duty, with the filmmaker sharing a new set photo of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum reunited to commemorate the occasion.

Taking to Twitter, Colin Trevorrow shared a black and white photo of Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) at Pinewood Studios. Trevorrow simply captioned the photo with "Back." Rather appropriately, they are filming at the Richard Attenborough stage. The late actor portrayed John Hammond, the man who cooked up the idea of bringing dinosaurs back to life in the first place, in the original Jurassic Park. Neill retweeted the photo along with the following message.

"And remembering our old pal on the stage named for him as we face our ultimate #Dinosaur Horror with Laura Dern, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard Jeff Goldblum #JurassicWorldDominion 'Darling, I lived through the Blitz' Dickie Attenborough"

Jurassic World: Dominion will reunite the characters of Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm for the first time since Steven Spielberg's 1993 blockbuster classic. While they have all returned at various points over the years, with Jeff Goldblum appearing briefly in 2018's Fallen Kingdom, the trio has not shared the screen in nearly three decades. Chris Pratt, who returns as Owen Grady, likened the sequel to Avengers: Endgame before filming started, saying "everyone" is in it. So we could be in for some surprise cameos as well. But Colin Trevorrow has assured that Alan, Ellie and Ian have sizable roles in the movie.

Plot details largely remain under wraps currently. The sequel will be picking up in the aftermath of Fallen Kingdom, which saw Isla Nublar wiped off the map by a deadly volcanic eruption. What dinosaurs were rescued are now running free on the mainland alongside humans. This will have major consequences. We got a taste of that in the live-action short Battle at Big Rock. However, Colin Trevorrow has also said that the movie won't revolve around dinosaurs attacking cities, even if the post-credits scene in Fallen Kingdom made it seem like that would be the case.

Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, Campbell Scott, Justice Smith, Omar Sy, DeWanda Wise, Dichen Lachman, BD Wong and Mamoudou Athie round out the cast. To date, the Jurassic Park franchise has grossed more than $5 billion at the global box office. Originally, the plan was to release Jurassic World: Dominion next year. However, with movie theaters on uncertain ground following the release of Tenet, Universal Pictures recently decided to delay the movie a full year. It will now arrive in theaters on June 10, 2022. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the new photo from Colin Trevorrow's Twitter.