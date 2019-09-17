We've got a little update on the status of Jurassic World 3. News has been light on the sequel thus far, but that's expected to change in the near future, as director Colin Trevorrow has promised more information will be coming soon as they gear up for production. Now, it's come to light that they'll be gearing up to film in the U.K. at the legendary Pinewood Studios. With filming locations being locked down, it's only a matter of time before cameras begin rolling on this one.

According to a new report, Jurassic World 3 will bring the franchise back to Pinewood Studios. While no shooting dates were confirmed, the previous entry in the series, Fallen Kingdom, shot there as well. Other recent blockbuster productions to utilize the space include Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marvel's Eternals, Black Widow and the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die. It's highly likely the production will utilize real-world locations as well, but it hasn't been revealed precisely where that will be. Previous entries filmed quite a bit in Hawaii, but since Isla Nublar has been wiped off the map, that may not be the case this time around.

Plot details for the upcoming entry remain under wraps. That said, the recent short film Battle At Big Rock provided us with a glimpse at what to expect now that the dinosaurs are out in the world interacting with humans. Safe to say, things are going to be rather chaotic. Chris Pratt is set to reprise his role as Owen Grady, with Bryce Dallas Howard on board to return as Claire Dearing. Beyond that, no further cast members have been confirmed. Though, it seems fairly safe to assume that B.D. Wong will be back as Dr. Henry Wu. It's also expected that Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill will return as Ian, Ellie and Alan, respectively.

Colin Trevorrow is returning to the director's chair after sitting out for Fallen Kingdom. Trevorrow directed Jurassic World rather successfully, but had been on deck to direct Star Wars Episode IX, which we now know as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, before being fired by Lucasfilm. So, Trevorrow will help finish what he started. Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay for the upcoming entry with franchise newcomer Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising).

The new iteration of the Jurassic Park franchise has been massively successful for Universal Pictures thus far. The two entries have grossed a combined $2.97 billion worldwide. Though, Fallen Kingdom wasn't widely embraced, critically speaking. That said, the response to Battle At Big Rock has been quite positive. Hopefully, Colin Trevorrow can capture more of that magic for this sixth and presumably final entry in the long-running dino-centric series. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. This news comes to us via HN Entertainment.