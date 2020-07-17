A few new set photos from Jurassic World 3 have surfaced online. Filming on the highly-anticipated sequel recently picked up again following the months-long hiatus. It is one of the first blockbusters to resume filming following the industry-wide shutdown. Based on these photos, it seems they have picked up right where they left off, as the cast and crew are back in the snow. But this time, there is a plane crash.

The photos in question are aerial shots that reveal the scope of the Jurassic World: Dominion set. There is a huge, sectioned off area covered in snow. If we look closely, the wreckage of a plane can be spotted. That raises questions about the importance of said aircraft. When filming first started, director Colin Trevorrow shared several photos that also teased snow as a major setting. So it seems we are poised to see dinosaurs in the snow for the first time in the history of the franchise. Could it be that dinos were aboard this aircraft when it went down? That is pure speculation but, given what happened at the end of Fallen Kingdom, not out of the realm of possibility.

As fans may well recall, 2018's entry in the series saw Isla Nublar wiped off the map entirely. However, quite a few dinosaurs made it off the island and were brought to the mainland. They were let out following the debacle at the Lockwood estate and are now running wild out in the world among humans. This was previewed in last year's live-action short, Battle at Big Rock. So it is not as inconceivable as it once may have been for these prehistoric creatures to be catching a ride on a plane somewhere.

Another takeaway from these photos is that the production is truly isolated. Universal Pictures is said to be taking its new safety measures quite seriously. This means that the cast and crew must remain isolated in the interest of everyone's health. Studios are still largely trying to figure out how best to handle filming on massive productions, given the current situation. Rumors circulated recently that the production was forced to shut down again, but that was quickly refuted. To further illustrate the point, Bryce Dallas Howard, who returns as Claire, recently showed off some huge bruises she sustained while performing some stunts for the movie.

Specific plot details are largely being kept under wraps. Chris Pratt, who returns as Owen, previously compared to Avengers: Endgame, with "everyone" coming back. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are reuniting as Alan, Ellie and Ian for the first time since the original Jurassic Park. We also recently learned that actor Campbell Scott has been tapped to play Dodgson, a character we haven't seen since Steven Spielberg's original 1993 classic. At present, Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Sun.