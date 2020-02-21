The upcoming sequel to 2018's Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is shaping up very nicely, with several stars from earlier in the franchise all set to return to the monster amusement park in Jurassic World 3. One of those stars that is making a comeback is Dr. Alan Grant himself, Sam Neill, who has taken to social media to not confirm his return, but let us know how he is preparing.

"Tough day at the office c.2000. #JP3 Back soon with @prattprattpratt @BryceDHoward @LauraDern #JeffGoldblum Note to self- this time pack iodine, bandages, spare hat, sunscreen etc @JurassicWorld"

Accompanied by an image of Sam Neill in Jurassic Park 3, the actor pokes fun at himself along with a reminder of what to bring when he makes his triumphant return to the blockbuster franchise. It is very reassuring to know that he will still be sporting his iconic fedora hat. The last we saw Alan Grant he was once again rescuing a helpless group from dinosaur dangers, but that was nearly 20 years ago, so it will be interesting to see what he has gotten up to since, as well as what he makes of the events of the two Jurassic World movies.

Although fans have gotten all sorts of confirmations about the actors being added to the mix or returning for Jurassic World 3, plot details for the much-anticipated third installment remain under wraps. Chris Pratt though has heard the pitch for the movie, and recently divulged a few details.

"I can't believe we're gonna make that movie. I can't believe they found a way to deliver on the promise on the end of Fallen Kingdom. 'Wait, what? The island is blown up, the animals are out, we can't put them back in the box. What are we gonna do? How is, not only the dinosaurs, but this technology, moving forward, going to affect the planet?' And we jump forward and it's like, 'Oh, oh right. Oh, damn.' Colin's been working his butt off on it and it's going to be pretty epic."

Pratt then went on to compare Jurassic World 3 with another massive movie featuring himself, Avengers: Endgame, equating the two.

"This feels like (the end). It's got everybody. It's got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don't care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it's going to feel very much like how Endgame brought everything together at Marvel."

Though neither he nor Sam Neill gives anything away, Jurassic World 3 certainly sounds like it is going to be the kind of epic experience that is sure to satisfy fans of the franchise. With Fallen Kingdom ending on such an explosive game-changer, director Colin Trevorrow has promised that the upcoming movie will do something that we have not seen before. This comes to us courtesy of Sam Neill's official Twitter account.