It seemed like we were waiting quite some time for updates on Jurassic World 3. Now, as production nears, things are heating up in the casting department. It's been revealed that Scott Haze is the latest actor to sign on for a part in the blockbuster sequel, which is expected to begin filming any day now. Colin Trevorrow, who previously directed the first entry in the series, is returning to helm what very well could be the end of the road for this long-running franchise.

According to a new report, Scott Haze has signed on for a role in the movie. At present, details on his role are being kept under wraps, but that's been the case with all of the newcomers who have signed on up to this point. Haze appeared previously in the box office hit Venom as Security Chief Roland Treece, and he also starred in Jeff Nichols Midnight Special. Haze has quite a bit on the horizon, as he's starring in Antlers, which hits theaters in April. The horror flick was directed by Scott Cooper and produced by Guillermo del Toro. He's also got Minari on the way, which also stars Steven Yeun and won the top prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

As far as newcomers go, it was previously announced that Mamoudou Athie (The Front Runner, Underwater), DeWanda Wise (She's Gotta Have It, Someone Great) and Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Altered Carbon) have also signed on for undisclosed roles in Jurassic World 3. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will be returning as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, respectively, as they've led both previous entries in this new Jurassic Park trilogy.

Other returning Jurassic World cast members include Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith. Most importantly for longtime fans, Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum will be back together as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm for the first time since the original Steven Spielberg classic hit theaters in 1993. Colin Trevorrow co-wrote the screenplay with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising). While plot details largely remain under wraps, thanks to the end of Fallen Kingdom and the short Battle at Big Rock, the sequel will be dealing with humans and dinosaurs interacting with one another in the real world.

Chris Pratt recently compared the movie to last year's Avengers: Endgame, since it will be bringing in people from every corner of the franchise. Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom both proved to be tremendously successful, grossing just shy of $3 billion combined at the global box office. All told, the Jurassic Park movies have grossed nearly $5 billion since the series began. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. This news comes to us via Deadline.