A new image from Jurassic World 3 teases a new and chilly location. Colin Trevorrow is hard at work on the final installment of the latest trilogy and he's giving fans a tease of what to expect. The director just recently revealed that the title of the third movie is Jurassic World: Dominion. While we have an official title and a new set image, there really isn't a whole lot of information about the movie that the director has revealed, other than returning cast members.

Hawaii is usually utilized for the fictional island of Isla Nublar, but thanks to the last movie, we know that Jurassic World 3 will not take place there. Instead, Colin Trevorrow is teasing a colder location, where snow can easily be seen. No cast members are present in the image, but members of the crew are, and they are all in heavy jackets. It looks like we're going to see some dinosaurs in the snow this time around, which is quite different from the locations we've previously seen.

It's believed that Jurassic World 3 will take place in a variety of different locations. However, we're not exactly sure just yet. As for where this specific snowy location is, we're not sure of that either. It's all a mystery at this point. Colin Trevorrow has been keeping all of the details under wraps. With that being said, the director did tease a little of what's to come with the short film Battle at Big Rock. Fans of the franchise were able to see what a world would look like with dinosaurs amongst us.

Avengers: Endgame star Chris Pratt has compared Jurassic Park 3 to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. The comparison makes sense since many familiar faces from the history of the franchise are returning. Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum are all returning as Alan Grant, Ellie Sattler and Ian Malcolm, respectively, for the first time since Steven Spielberg's original 1993 installment. Bryce Dallas Howard returns with Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith, and Daniella Pineda. Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze, and Mamoudou Athie are new to the franchise.

Jurassic World 3 opens in theaters on June 11th, 2021. We've got a pretty decent wait ahead of us, but fans already knew that was going to be the case. Colin Trevorrow wrote the screenplay for the sequel with Emily Carmichael and many fans are hoping that it turns out better than the second installment, which was divisive, to say the least. Hopefully Trevorrow can turn things around and end everything on a strong note with the help of the present and past cast members who are all jumping on board. As for where the sequel will take place, we'll just have to continue guessing for a bit longer. You can check out Colin Trevorrow's Instagram set image direct from the set.