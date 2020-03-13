Another key figure is returning for Jurassic World 3, which is officially titled Jurassic World: Dominion. Composer Michael Giacchino is making one more trip to the land of dinosaurs to score the soundtrack for the third entry in this sequel trilogy. The movie recently started filming and will presumably bring the franchise to a close, at least for now. Whatever the future may hold, the latest entry in the series will at least sound familiar to fans who have been keeping up with the continued dino-filled adventures.

According to a new report, Michael Giacchino (Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Doctor Strange) has signed on for the project. Giacchino scored both Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, so his return makes a great deal of sense. Aside from consistency in that department, Giacchino is one of the most sought-after and respected composers in the business. So having him on board a major blockbuster released lends a certain amount of credibility. This is the man who scored the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the first entry in the franchise not to be scored by John Williams, after all.

To that point, John Williams scored both Jurassic Park and its sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Williams did not return for Jurassic Park III, with Don Davis handling duties there. When Universal Pictures decided to finally revive the series in 2015, they turned to Michael Giacchino. As it happens, Giacchino, who won an Oscar for his work on Pixar's Up, will be quite busy in 2021, as he's also set to provide the soundtrack for The Batman, which is currently filming as well. Both movies will be coming out within weeks of each other in June of next year, so Giacchino will have his hands full.

Not much is known when it comes to the story we'll see unfold in Jurassic World 3. Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, is returning to helm the sequel. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning as Owen and Claire, with Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum returning as Alan, Ellie and Ian, making for a Jurassic Park reunion. The rest of the cast includes Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Danielle Pineda, Justice Smith, Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie.

We know it will feature dinosaurs out in the real world alongside humans, given the way that Fallen Kingdom ended, in addition to last year's live-action short Battle at Big Rock. Several set photos shared by Colin Trevorrow also featured snow, which implies that we're going to see dinosaurs in the snow for the first time. That should give Michael Giacchino something interesting to work with. Additionally, a recent teaser poster revealed that the original Jurassic Park log is making a comeback, which could be telling. Jurassic World: Dominion is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further information is made available. This news comes to us via Film Music Reporter.