Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom isn't even out in theaters yet and screenwriter Colin Trevorrow has already confirmed that the movie will set up the events for Jurassic World 3. Trevorrow wrote and directed the first installment and consulted as well as co-wrote the upcoming Jurassic World 2. The director/writer explained that he had a defined beginning, middle, and end that he pitched to Steven Spielberg while making the first movie and now he's letting everybody know that the second installment is going to have some pretty big ramifications for the third and final sequel.

While Colin Trevorrow exited Fallen Kingdom to helm Star Wars: Episode IX, he returned to serve as executive producer on the project and also co-wrote the script with his writing partner Derek Connolly. Plot details are starting to form through the first official trailer as well as the official synopsis, which reveals that Jurassic World 2 picks up a few years after the events of the first movie. We're transported back on Isla Nublar as an erupting Volcano threatens the dinosaur life that remains on the island, but that's about as much information as we have at this moment.

In a new interview, Colin Trevorrow revealed little bit about what Jurassic Park fans can expect from the themes the sequel explores. As it turns out, the theme of greed is continued this time around, but with a focus on the dinosaurs and the responsibility to protect them. Greed will more than likely be the connective tissue that runs through the trilogy. Trevorrow explains.

"To me it's about greed. The first film is about how if there's money on the table, there will be somebody who will do the worst imaginable things, or in a lot of case, the dumbest imaginable thing in order to get that money. This film focuses a little bit more on our responsibility for these animals that we've made as a result of that greed, but also just the darkest and worst instincts of humans, again, if there's money involved."

Colin Trevorrow went on to talk about having a distinct beginning, middle, and end for the trilogy, noting that he had to as a way to keep the audience interested. In addition, the director went on to discuss the end of Jurassic World 2 and how it sets up Jurassic World 3. Trevorrow also said that the endings of the new trilogy will not mirror the past movies from the Jurassic Park franchise. He had this to say.

"At the end of this movie, it's not a cliffhanger, but it's designed for people to want to know what's going to happen next, whereas the earlier Jurassic Park movies had pretty clear definitive endings. They were much more episodic. In working with Derek Connolly, my co-writer, we were also thinking about where it was gonna go in the future."

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will not end with a cliffhanger, so fans can put that rumor to rest. Colin Trevorrow has some pretty big aspirations for the new trilogy and he is intent on adding twists and turns that fans don't see coming. Jurassic World 2 hits theaters on June 22nd, 2018. More news is expected to drop soon, but for now, you can check out the interview with Colin Trevorrow below, courtesy of Sebas Tabany's YouTube channel.