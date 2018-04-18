Colin Trevorrow had dished the first details on what to expect from Jurassic World 3. While Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which just released its action-packed and very telling final trailer, hasn't even hit theaters yet, Universal has already announced their plans to make one more movie to round out this new trilogy. Trevorrow, who directed 2015's Jurassic World, returns to the director's chair for the final installment and has revealed a little bit of what the movie will look and feel like, without giving away too much.

The filmmaker discussed Jurassic World 3 in anticipation of the release of the final Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer. While he didn't direct the upcoming movie, instead allowing for J.A. Bayona (A Monster Calls) to come in and put his stamp on the franchise, Colin Trevorrow did co-write the script with Derek Connolly and serves as an executive producer. When asked about his plans for the third installment, he revealed that he hopes to make a little bit more like the original Jurassic Park, in a sense. Here's what he had to say.

"If I could contextualize each film, I would say Jurassic World was an action adventure, Fallen Kingdom is kind of a horror suspense film, and Jurassic World 3 will be a science thriller in the same way that Jurassic Park was."

Steven Spielberg, who directed the first Jurassic Park, has served as an executive producer on the more recent movies. He revealed recently that Colin Trevorrow would be returning to helm Jurassic World 3. As it turns out, according to Trevorrow, it was actually Spielberg who asked him to do it.

"Steven Spielberg asked me [to direct], and when he asks you, what can I tell you, man? In all honesty, over my past few years, I've grown to love and cherish the value of the gift that I've been given with this franchise."

Colin Trevorrow did confirm that both Christ Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard will return as Owen Grady and Claire Dearing respectively in Jurassic World 3. He does add, however, that "there's other characters who we'll meet in Fallen Kingdom you'll realize are major characters." So it sounds like some of the characters we meet in this upcoming movie will return. Let's just hope Laura Dern gets the chance to return as Ellie Sattler alongside Jeff Goldblum's Ian Malcolm. Maybe we can get Sam Neill thrown in there as Alan Grant to complete the trio?

Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim: Uprising) has been tapped to co-write Jurassic World 3 with Colin Trevorrow. Universal Pictures has set a release date for June 11, 2021, for what will presumably be the final installment of the franchise. Then again, if these next two movies get anywhere near the $1.67 billion that Jurassic World managed at the box office, it's entirely possible that they could find a way for things to continue, if only to cash in. This news comes to us courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.