It seems like another classic Jurassic Park character may be making a return for Jurassic World 3. That is, if we want to read into a recent social media post from actor Joe Mazzello. Filming is set to begin on the sequel very soon and we've been hearing more in regards to casting as production ramps up. Now, Mazzello has thrown a little fuel on the fire, suggesting that he may be making his return as Tim.

Joseph Mazzello first appeared in Steven Spielberg's original Jurassic Park in 1993 as Tim, the grandson of John Hammond who went to the ill-fated dinosaur amusement park along with his sister, Lex (Ariana Richards). Mazzello recently took to Twitter and shared something of a cryptic post that, given what we know about Jurassic World 3, makes it easy for wishful thinkers to connect some dots. Here's what he had to say.

This came just days after Chris Pratt, who will return as Owen Grady, revealed that he was heading out to the set to gear up for filming. Pratt also recently compared Jurassic World 3 to Avengers: Endgame and said that "everyone" is in it. We already know that Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm) are reuniting together for the first time since Jurassic Park. Why not bring back Tim, and possibly Lex as well? It's also worth noting, as we previously reported, that both Joe Mazzello and Ariana Richards were said to be interested in returning, assuming there was a place for them in the movie.

Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, is returning to the helm for this one. Official plot details are largely being kept under wraps right now, but the sequel will center on dinosaurs being out in the real world alongside humans, which was teased in last year's live-action short Battle at Big Rock. Other confirmed returning cast members include Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Justice Smith and Daniella Pineda. Newcomers include Dichen Lachman, DeWanda Wise, Scott Haze and Mamoudou Athie. If they truly are going for the Endgame approach, Trevorrow just needs to bring back a character or two from The Lost World and Jurassic Park III.

As far as Tim goes, we last saw him, rather briefly, in The Lost World alongside Lex. But they haven't been in on the action in quite some time. With any luck, once filming kicks off, Universal Pictures will reveal a full cast list and confirm who is coming back. Though, they may want to keep some secrets intact until opening weekend. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Jurassic World 3 is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2021. Be sure to check out the post from Joe Mazello's Twitter.

I think it’s time to get back to work. What do you say gang? — Joe Mazzello (@MazzelloJoe) February 23, 2020